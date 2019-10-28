The CCCC Sertoma Club presented a check for $50,439.86 to children’s charities in Christian County from the proceeds of the 2019 Sertoma Duck Race.
The Sertoma Duck Race is organized annually by the Christian County Children’s Charities (CCCC) Sertoma Club. A total of 15 duck race participants received more than $40,000 worth of prizes.
The 2019 Duck Race benefits Care to Learn Ozark and Dogwood Ranch, which provides equine-assisted therapy and counseling services. The Children’s Smile Center Balloon Glow, held annually on the Friday night before the Duck Race, is the largest fundraiser each year for Children’s Smile Center. The organization provides dental care to children in low-income families served by MoHealthNet, or Medicaid. Children’s Smile Center has clinics in Ozark, Branson West and Aurora.
