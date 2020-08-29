New Nixa coach John Perry has brought the Eagles dynamic offensive play-calling, daring trick plays and a defense dunk.
Dunks by Nixa defenders were celebrated whole-heartedly Friday during the Eagles’ 42-6 blowout of Branson. With each Pirates turnover, and there were four of them, came a dunk of a football into a trash can along the Nixa sideline.
The concept is unique in these parts, but has been a fixture in northern Mississippi in Perry’s hometown of Pearl.
“We did that in Pearl and our kids loved it. So, that was something I told (defensive coordinator Phil Wickwar) about and I said to him, ‘At least think about it.’ He finally pulled the trigger on it,” Perry said. “Think about it, some of the biggest plays in football are turnovers. To celebrate a turnover along your sideline like that is awesome. If a kid tries a little extra hard to get a fumble or interception because he wants to dunk a football along the sideline, I’m all for it. This ought to be a fun sport and I thought our kids had fun tonight.”
Cornerback Ben Mills had a bit too much fun during his dunk, following an interception on Branson’s opening offensive possession.
“I liked the dunk but wasn’t really ready for it,” Mills said. “The ball came to me really fast and I dunked it and hurt my forearm. I dunked a little too hard and hit my arm on the trash can. But it’s OK.”
Safety Riley Childs dunked twice following two fumble recoveries and defensive end Dylan Nelson had a mighty dunk after he intercepted a Branson pass and rumbled 15 yards for a touchdown.
“When our defense runs off the field for a celebratory dunk, everybody gets into it and is crazy,” Nelson said. “It’s something that is going to be a tradition at Nixa now.”
Nelson initially appeared that he would be celebrating a quarterback sack. As he burst through the Branson offensive line and approached the quarterback, the ball slipped through the hands of the signal-caller and into Nelson’s hands.
“The quarterback just whiffed the ball and I happened to be there,” Nelson said. “I saw the opportunity and took it and ran with it. It was luck of the draw.”
Nelson had a clear path to the end zone, but nearly didn’t make it as he almost lost his balance.
“I had bad cramps all night. It was all I could do to power through the cramps,” Nelson said. “I saw the goal-line and I breathed a sigh of relief and thought, ‘Four years and this just happened.’ I was ecstatic. To come out of the gates like that is crazy.”
Mills made his first varsity start memorable. In addition to his pick, he had a lockdown effort against Branson wideout Brady Blackwell, who the Pirates hyped in the pre-season as one of the best receivers in the COC.
Blackwell had a 13-yard touchdown catch in the final seconds against Nixa backups, but couldn’t shake Mills all night.
“I thought he was going to be harder to defend than he was. But he wasn’t as hard as I thought he was going to be. I thought I covered him pretty well,” Mills said. “The main thing was to look at his hips, don’t lose him from his hips. His hips don’t lie about where he’s going.”
Mills felt Branson coaches were looking to throw his way from the start.
“I didn’t have the best jamboree, so they probably saw that and were trying to go my way,” Mills said. “Tonight, I was trying to show everybody what I could do. This means a lot to me. I hope this shows the coaches they can have faith in me.”
Perry and his staff have actually been pleased with Mills all summer. Mills is a newcomer in the secondary alongside established standouts Clayton Uber and Kolyn Eli.
“Ben has been the surprise of the whole deal,” Perry said. “He was the one (defensive back) that when everything kicked off everyone had a question mark about him. But he has been rock-solid since day one.”
