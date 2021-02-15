More than half of Zan Fugitt’s matches this season have ended with him recording a pin in the first period. True to form, the Nixa 113-pound sophomore opened Class 4 District 5 action with two first-period pins Saturday.
Republic’s Wyatt George lasted through the first period against Fugitt in the 113 final. The scoreboard actually listed the two as tied at 2-all at the end of the opening period. A referee corrected the score to show 5-0 in favor of Fugitt.
As quick as Fugitt is, he can also be methodical. He worked his way to a pin in 3:44 versus George to take his second District title in as many years.
“Even if I don’t score a lot in the first period, I know I’ll come back in the second and third periods,” Fugitt said. “I know I’ll have my cardio still and will be quicker. I’m never too worried about what happens in the first period.”
George (30-5) is considered quick on the mat. But Fugitt (36-1) is even quicker. Instinctively, he pounced on any opening he saw.
“I’ve been wrestling since I was 4 years old, so a lot of it is muscle memory for me,” he said.
Fugitt was among four Nixa District champions. Also earning gold medals were Peyton Moore (35-1) at 120, Deagan Fugitt (32-6) at 126 and John Gholson (32-2) at 220.
The 220 title tilt matching Gholson and Kickapoo’s Corey Choates was unusual by the words being exchanged between them. Evan after Gholson (33-2) won by fall in 3:38, Choates was assessed an unsportsmanlike penalty by the referee.
“He made fun of my cross-face, so I was like, ‘That’s not okay,’” Gholson said. “He was like, ‘Your cross-face sucks.’ That surprised me. It just made me want to pin him more.”
Moore, a junior, made it three District titles in three years by pinning Waynesville’s Dustin Green in :32 for the fastest finish of any final.
Deagan Fugitt pinned Ozark’s Jordan Hurst in 2:40.
Also earning a berth to Sectionals in two weeks for Nixa were third-place finishers Dylan Carter (24-13) at 145, Avry Rutherford (18-18) at 182, Michael Turner (25-10) at 192 and fourth-place finisher Cole Crahan (19-16) at 132.
Turner engaged in a tight battle with Ozark’s Peyton Greer in wrestlebacks. The two split their regular-season matches and were tied at 2-all in the third period Saturday, before Turner recorded a takedown and followed up with a pin.
“I knew he was stronger than I was, so I was trying to not get thrown,” Turner said. “I decided I would throw him first. I hit the throw and stuck him.”
Turner, who went on to beat Joplin’s Scott Lowe 3-1 in a third-place match, showed his perseverance. At the COC Tournament two weeks ago, he hyperextended his right knee.
“A guy took a shot on me and his shoulder went directly into my knee and popped it out of place,” Turner said. “I popped it out of place earlier this season, too, but this time it was worse. It’s very painful. I took a week off. But I could still feel a little (pain) today. My mindset was, ‘I need to get through this.’”
