Sam Russo has made an impact with his bat in Nixa’s 4-0 start that included a pair of hits and four RBIs in the Eagles’ 11-inning win over Rogersville last week.
The hope from Nixa’s dugout is Russo will also make contributions with his left arm in the coming weeks.
Russo is in comeback mode as a pitcher, after being hindered by bicep tendinitis over the winter.
“It doesn’t hurt now,” Russo said of his arm. “My bicep tendinitis is kind of going away. But it’s going to take some time. I haven’t done mound work. I’ve got to get on the mound and get my velocity back.”
“We’ll use him an inning here and there to get him back into it,” coach Jason Daugherty said.
Russo knows to be patient and attentive. He dealt with a shoulder injury two years ago that in hindsight, he feels could have been avoided.
“I had rotation deficit, which kept me from pitching my freshman year,” he said. “It was unexpected. I pitched a lot the summer before my freshman year, so over-use is probably what caused it. I also probably wasn’t taking care of my arm the way I should have by not stretching enough and not icing it.
“I was too young to know,” he added. “I didn’t have it in my head, yet, how important icing and stretching are. It takes me longer to warm up now. I spend 10-15 minutes stretching my arm out now before I play catch.”
Russo, a right fielder when not on the mound, feels the Eagles can capture a third straight COC championship.
“I think we have a good chance,” he said. “There are some good teams in our conference. But I think we’re the best. We can compete for a third (title) in a row.”
