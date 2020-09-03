Jace Easley is doing something not even his record-setting older sister, Jadyn, did during her Ozark career. He's playing two sports at once.
Easley is a quarterback and cornerback for coach Chad Depee's football team and a defender for coach Zack Owens' soccer team.
Easley saw extensive action in Ozark's 1-0 win over Republic on Tuesday, after going through football practice in the afternoon.
"I had a three-hour football practice, came here and ate on the bench and hopped in during the middle of warmups," Easley said. "It's very tiring, but I love both sports a lot so I'm willing to put in the effort it takes to play both. My priority is football and I play soccer when I can."
When there are conflicts between the sports, Easley indeed will choose football. Owens figures having Easley on a part-time basis is better than not having him at all.
"We knew going into it he's football first and that's perfectly fine," Owens said. "We've been able to work with them. When he makes it, he's a great asset. He's a great field player and has a lot of experience playing club ball and state cup. It's great to have him."
This is the first season Easley has received the OK from Owens and Depee to play both sports. Or at least Depee hasn't told him no.
"Coach Owens is very positive about it. He's totally fine with me being football first," said Easley, who had six tackles in Ozark's 35-14 loss at Carthage last week. "He asked coach Depee about it and coach Depee said he would get back to him about it. He never got back to him so I guess I'm going to play soccer until he says no."
Easley adds his soccer teammates have welcomed him on board. Most of them are also his teammates during club ball.
"I've had no negativity toward me when I can pop in and play," he said. "They seem pretty positive about wanting me to play."
Both soccer and football are a big part of Easley's family. Jadyn owns all of the Lady Tigers' scoring records and now plays at Mizzou and their father, Kevin, played football at Cassville during his glory days.
"Since I was little, I've always played both sports," Jace said. "It's a bummer for me that they both have to be in the fall. I didn't want to quit football and I didn't want to quit soccer. So, here I am."
This may be the only year Easley plays both sports simultaneously. He's on track to be the football team's starting quarterback next year. Considering the possibility of an injury, he concedes that would make him far less expendable in the eyes of the football coaching staff.
"I'll make that decision when it comes around," Easley said. "We'll see. I might play both. But I don't know, if I'm the starting quarterback, it will be a little more risky to play soccer."
