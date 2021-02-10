Kolyn Eli was waiting to be introduced during the Nixa wrestling team’s ‘Senior Night’ festivities last month when he received a text message from coaches introducing themselves to him.
Coffeyville (Kansas) head coach Jeff Leiker and defensive backs coach Larry Asante passed along their interest in Eli in the text.
“I was so excited and so surprised when they texted me,” Eli said. “Coffeyville football is good football.”
Eli, who had already made up his mind to play juco ball, committed to Coffeyville last month and signed with the Ravens last week.
Eli was a three-year starter in Nixa’s secondary with 155 career tackles. He recorded 59 tackles and five interceptions as a senior, 58 tackles and one pick as a junior and 38 tackle as a sophomore.
Eli was an All-COC First-Team selection his senior season.
Coffeyville’s list of alumni includes former NFL standouts the likes of Mike Rozier, Mel Gray, Ron Springs, Tracy Scroggins and Leonard Little, along with nine current NFL players.
Former Chiefs starters Eric Downing and Ryan Lilja also played at Coffeyville.
Coffeyville has produced transfers over the past 10 years to Alabama, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Georgia, Kansas, Kansas State, Baylor, Boise State, Colorado, Virginia Tech, South Carolina, Tulsa, Arkansas, Minnesota, Iowa State and Ole Miss.
Coffeyville has captured three juco national championships, the most recent being in 1990.
Coffeyville annually plays fellow Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference member Independence, which has gained notoriety by having its program featured in the Netflix documentary “Last Chance U.”
Eli, who was a state-qualifier in wrestling as a sophomore, had his senior season on the mat end early due to a torn labrum.
