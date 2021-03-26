Elizabeth Marie McGinnis died Wednesday, March 10, 2021, of natural causes. She was with loved ones in her own home.
Elizabeth was born to Tom and Anna Hargus. She was raised as a Baptist in the beauty of the Ozarks, with five sisters and one brother in her family.
Elizabeth was married to Gordon McGinnis. The couple raised two girls in Milwaukie, Oregon, where Liz was a homemaker with many hobbies, including bowling, gardening, sports and music.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gordon; daughter, Kelly; brother, Willard; and sister, Rosalea. Survivors include daughter, Mary; son-in-law, Bill; son-in-law, Vic; and sisters, Mary, Eva, Lena, and Joan. Also grandchildren, Brandon, Dillon, and Sarah, and great-grandchildren, River and Aiden; and many nieces and nephews and "greats."
In Liz's honor, please donate to the Milwaukie (Post 180) American Legion Auxiliary, Milwaukie, Oregon.
