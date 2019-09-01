Tickets are on sale now for the James River Basin Partnership’s fourth annual Sunset Soirée, “A Bridge to Clean Water” fundraiser, presented by Youngblood Auto Group.
The event will take place Saturday, Sept. 14, from 6-9 p.m. at the Finley River Bridge in Ozark near the historic Ozark Mill. All proceeds benefit the James River Basin Partnership’s ongoing mission of improving and protecting waterways.
James River Basin Partnership Project Manager Brent Stock explained the JRBP’s mission.
“Our goal is to protect the James and Finley River watersheds, improve water quality, improve recreation and just bring value to the community through our waterways,” Stock said.
Stock said tickets for the event are going quickly.
“We only have 200 tickets available, and we’re already halfway through. They’re going quick, so I would encourage you to get your tickets early,” Stock said. “We sold out for the first time last year and I would anticipate we’ll do the same this year.”
Come dressed in your finest seasonal attire for this outdoor event on the Finley River bridge. Enjoy local beer and wine while you peruse the pop-up art gallery, try your luck at the whiskey and wine pulls and bid on a large selection of silent auction items. Enjoy a locally-sourced meal by Gilardi's Ristorante and listen to the sounds of 3 to Get Ready and 83 Skidoo, all while taking in the natural beauty of the Finley River.
“This is a great opportunity to get out, network and enjoy a high-quality event here in town,” Stock said.
Sponsorship opportunities, VIP tables, and a limited number of general admission tickets are available. Get your tickets at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/sunset-soiree-2019-tickets-64536223582.
For more information, contact Courtney Pinkham-Martin at SunsetSoireeJRBP@gmail.com and (417) 766-6572.
