Starting an architecture firm in the midst of a national recession in construction may not have been viewed as a good move, but John Torgerson doesn’t find success in conventional thinking.
Torgerson Design Partners celebrated its 10th anniversary in business in January 2020. The firm hosted a gathering of more than 100 clients, partners in business and other stakeholders at a place synonymous with unconventional development, the Workshop at Bass Pro Shops’ Finley Farms, on Jan. 28.
In January 2010, John Torgerson made the decision to leave a mid-level partnership at a firm in Springfield, and started off on his own. In early 2011, architects Adam Kreher and Kyle Rader joined the team, and the new firm took off from there.
“Since our conception, we’ve always challenged the traditional practice of architecture. I mean, there are plenty of firms out there, plenty of firms to choose from, but how many of them actually look beyond traditional practice and try to not only design a building, but design the process to get to that building,” Kreher said. “Our ultimate goal is to get to your end mission of making you successful.”
Kreher eventually became a principal architect and partner. Rader remains with the company as a senior project manager. Within its first 18 months of business, Torgerson Design Partners grew to six employees.
“It’s all about relationships,” Kreher said, looking around a room of more than 100 guests, most of whom had done business with Torgerson Design Partners at some point over the past 10 years. “It’s not just a celebration of us, it’s a celebration of all of us. Every one of you played a huge part in getting us to where we are today.”
In 2011, the firm landed some work for Bass Pro Shops, which has gone on to become a regular partnership. Torgerson Design Partners has done key work at Bass Pro Shops developments such as Big Cedar Lodge, Wonders of Wildlife and Top of the Rock. John Torgerson himself has done heavy lifting on the restoration and relaunch of the Ozark Mill, which will the centerpiece of the Finley Farms development in Ozark.
“The mill here, what it means for this community, what it means for our firm—I’ve worked for (Bass Pro Shops) for 15 years, but this is a specialty project. The teamwork, it’s not just me, but the teamwork that went into that—lifting it, moving it, coordinating that, the infill that’s happening now—that is probably a lifetime project,” Torgerson said.
Torgerson said the firm's Ozark location was also a big key to success, but so was community involvement. Torgerson employees are active in civic and business organizations, including the Ozark Chamber of Commerce.
“I really feel Ozark embraced us. It was the best choice I ever made, locating here. There wasn’t another architecture firm in Christian County when we started,” Torgerson said. “This community did us wonders.”
The nationally-visible list of clients includes Dollar General, CoxHealth, Andy’s Frozen Custard, Signal gas stations, O’Reilly Auto Parts. The local clients include Mitchum Jewelers and the Ozark Fire Protection District, among many others.
The firm is licensed to work in 31 states, and is currently active with projects in 29 of them.
The next 10 years and beyond
With no signs of slowing, Torgerson said his firm is rethinking the way it operates, and that starts with the services it offers.
“We can’t practice architecture like we always did. We’ve got to think of new partnerships and new ways to practice,” Torgerson said.
Drawing on lessons from the past decade in business, Torgerson Design Partners unveiled a new approach to building development alongside a new logo, new website design and a third partner.
“Through those 10 years, we have come to realize the level of complexity,” Torgerson said. “Through 1,400 projects, we understood that our clients are asking for more. They’re asking for quicker delivery methods, quicker budgeting methods, help with site selection, help overcoming things on the site that they inherited that we didn’t know about, logistics.”
Torgersona and Kreher’s third partner is Griffin Bobbett, a real estate broker raised in Ozark. With an in-house real estate component, Torgerson’s plan is to offer its clients more help and service before they even purchase the property they want to develop and prow into.
“It’s the idea of relationships and partnerships. We want to have services available if it needs it, if a project dictates it, if there are project goals that demand a level of services, we’ve got the menu,” Torgerson said.
Bobbett has been active in commercial and residential real estate in Christian County since 2016. He’s also part of the family, having married Abbye Torgerson-Bobbett, one of John Torgerson’s daughters. Family talk turned into business talk, which turned into a partnership in 2019.
“We realized that our two services together were a bigger asset than they were apart. It was just TDP Real Estate at first, and then later in 2019 we really realized that development was the side that needed to be growing more,” Bobbett said.
Torgerson Design Partners is clear that the firm offers architecture, full-service real estate and development services.
“We really do logistics, and we do coordination for developers, for builders, for owners,” Bobbett said.
That means offering help from the very beginning in order to help developers and/or business owners avoid problems with irreversible drawbacks or consequences.
“This gets us involved in the process so much earlier, before decisions are made and before money is spent,” Bobbett said. “We’re really able to give somebody a lot more options and a better perspective of what they’ve got coming ahead of them.”
According to Torgerson, the new approach also means that the firm will be doing more to market itself, both in Ozark and on a larger scale.
“We’re kind of a hidden gem. Well, in the next 10 years, that’s our goal. We’re going to change that,” Torgerson said.
