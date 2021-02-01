Tricia Derges was elected to represent eastern Christian County in Jefferson City at the end of 2020. At the start of 2021, she faces a 20-count federal indictment related to a medical clinic she operates in Ozark.
U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Missouri Timothy Garrison alleges that Derges claimed to administer stem cell treatments to her patients. Garrison said there were no stem cells present in the fluid Derges injected into her patients.
“This investigation and prosecution have nothing whatsoever to do with whether the methods discussed in this investigation or this indictment are legitimate medical treatments. It’s simply about the fact that patients have the right to know whether the substance their health care provider is injecting into their bodies are, in fact, what their health care provider tells them that they are,” Garrison said.
A federal grand jury indictment was unsealed on Feb. 1, the same day Derges made her first appearance in federal court in Springfield. Derges, 63, a Nixa resident, is accused of eight counts of felony wire fraud, 10 counts of distribution of a controlled substance by means of the internet without a valid prescription, and two counts of making false statements.
Derges made a series of social media posts in which she asked her supporters to pray for her in the wake of the indictment being publicized.
“I will keep helping those in need and standing for the rights of all of us. Lies and twisted words mean nothing. Truth and righteousness mean everything. I can stand before God and know that He will smile at me,” Derges wrote, in part.
Garrison announced the unsealed indictment against Derges at a press briefing Feb. 1, at Hammons Tower in Springfield. The federal prosecutor said that Derges misrepresented some treatments she administered at Ozark Valley Medical Clinic as stem cell treatments, but that the amniotic fluid she injected into her patients did not contain any stem cells of any kind.
Derges is accused of violating federal law at clinics in Ozark, Springfield and Branson from 2018 to 2020.
“This is a serious offense,” Garrison said of the wire fraud charges. “Derges devised and implemented a scheme to defraud her patients with false representations. She told her patients and made presentations at promotional seminars that she could treat various medical conditions with stem cells.”
Derges allegedly knew that the product she administered to patients was acellular. In an email from an official with the University of Utah’s cell therapy and regenerative medicine program, Derges reportedly asked a researcher about the presence of live stem cells in the amniotic fluid she was buying.
“Despite being told by (the Utah researcher) that the product was acellular and did not contain mesenchymal stem cells, Derges continued to tell her patients and the general public that the amniotic fluid did contain stem cells,” Garrison said.
The eight counts of wire fraud come from eight instances of funds from five different patients’ bank accounts into the bank account for Ozark Valley Medical Clinic. Derges is the controller of the clinic’s bank account.
In November 2019, the indictment alleges, Derges became a distributor of amniotic fluid products made at the University of Utah.
“During this investigation, Derges’ Ozark Valley Medical Clinic website claimed they are quote, ‘the leader in pain and regenerative medicine in southwest Missouri since 2014,’ and specifically cites the clinic’s work with stem cells,” Garrison said. “Derges’ self-described ‘stem cell practice,’ was to administer amniotic fluid purchased from the University of Utah to her patients by various techniques, including injection, intravenous delivery and nebulizer.”
At the briefing on Feb. 1, Garrison showed a photograph of a billboard off of U.S. Highway 65 in Ozark that advertises stem cell clinics. Signage on the Ozark Valley clinic in Springfield also advertises stem cell treatments.
Garrison also pointed to presentations Derges gave at seminars on regenerative medicine practices.
“She told her audience that the amniotic fluid that she used in her stem cell practice was a quote, ‘stem cell shot,’ end quote, and that it contained mesenchymal stem cells. Derges also put herself forth on social media and in broadcast media as a stem cell leading researcher, and implied that she was in a research partnership with the University of Utah,” Garrison said.
Garrison alleged that Derges claimed to have developed a stem cell treatment protocol that had received Food and Drug Administration Approval for a 10-person pilot test.
The federal indictment alleges that from November 2018 to April 2020, Derges bought sterile, filtered amniotic fluid from Utah for about $250 per milliliter and administered it to her patients at a cost of anywhere from $950 to $1,400 per milliliter.
Garrison said that federal prosecutors became aware of Derges' claims of stem cell treatments when she appeared in a television interview on Springfield network KOLR, in which she described using stem cells to treat a patient suffering from COPD. In that interview, Derges implied that the treatments she was administering to patients could be used to treat COVID-19.
Additional charges
Derges is charged with violating the federal laws for controlled substances. The FBI and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration identified 10 instances in which Derges signed off on prescribing drugs to patients without seeing the patients in person. The allegations are that Derges prescribed three patients drugs 10 separate times without seeing them,
One patient was prescribed oxycodone, a painkiller, and two patients were prescribed Adderall, a drug commonly used to treat attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder.
“She never personally saw those patients,” Garrison said.
“Derges was the only assistant physician at Ozark Valley Medical Clinic who had a DEA registration to authorize her to prescribe controlled substances. Because none of the other Ozark Valley Medical Clinic assistant physicians could prescribe controlled substances, it was the standard practice of those assistance physicians to see a patient and later communicate to Derges the controlled substances they wanted her to prescribe to their patients.”
The remaining two charges of making false statements are because Derges allegedly lied to two special agents who interviewed her on May 5, 2020.
“Most of us are familiar with the constitutional right against self-incrimination. We are not obligated to confess our misdeeds to law enforcement officers, but if you do speak with investigators, you have to tell the truth,” Garrison said. “When confronted by law enforcement officers, she lied to protect herself.”
Derges obtained a medical degree from the Caribbean Medical University in the island country of Curacao, but did not enter a medical residency program in the United States about obtaining her degree. She is licensed as an assistant physician and employed three additional assistant physicians who see patients at the three Ozark Valley clinics.
Forfeiture sought
Federal prosecutors are seeking a court ruling that would force Derges to pay a federal forfeiture to provide restitution to current and former patients who sought treatment at Ozark Valley, up to $191,000.
“I don’t want to speculate how big that universe of potential defrauded patients might be. We listed five separate patients by their initials,” Garrison said. “I will say that does not represent the entire universe of patients that were defrauded.”
In August 2020, Derges secured 2,018 votes, or 30.278 percent, to win a four-way Republican primary election in Missouri’s 140th House District. With no opposition from other parties, Derges was elected to the state legislature unopposed in November.
Derges defeated Jeff Parnell (1,878 votes), Jason Shaffer (1,626 votes) and Jamie Ray Gragg (1,143 votes) to win the primary on Aug. 4.
Derges has lived in Christian County for 30-plus years. She and her husband have a large family with eight kids and 23 grandkids.
