If you love the Ozark Farmers Market, Thursday is your last chance to enjoy it in 2019.
Finley Farms hosts the final farmers market of the season Thursday, Sept. 26, from 3-7 p.m. It will be the last chance for guests to purchase produce, farm fresh eggs, fresh flowers, local honey, artisans and bison and beef products.
Food trucks will be serving pizza, British hand pies, and hot egg rolls with sticky rice, not to mention freshly-squeezed lemonade and hand-dipped ice cream treats.
The Workshop Booze Stand will be serving cold beer, wine, and September’s specialty handcrafted cocktail made with Ozark Mountain Daredevil Gin. Speaking of OMD Gin, Missouri Spirits is sponsoring this month’s musical guests and offering samples and bottles to purchase.
Finley Farms is located at 601 North 4th Street, off the intersection of Jackson Street and State Route NN.
The South Wynns will be the musical guest from 4:30-7 p.m.
