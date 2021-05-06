Three lambs were born at the Ozarks Technical Community College Richwood Valley Campus May 5. The sheep are part of the OTC Agriculture Program, and are the first babies born on the Christian County campus since OTC moved its agriculture program to the Ozark/Nixa campus.
“We had one set of twins and one single born today. We have eight more ewes who could give birth at any time,” said Rob Flatness, agriculture instructor. “We were in class when the sheep were giving birth, and a person walking on the trail stopped by the agriculture building to tell us the lambs were making their debut.”
The 12 Katahdin sheep (10 ewes and two rams) arrived at Richwood Valley in September of 2020, along with five steers. All of the livestock was donated. OTC students have been involved in all of the day-to-day care of the sheep and cows since their arrival, including daily feedings, veterinary care and hoof care.
Before August of 2019, the agriculture program was located at the OTC flagship campus. With the move to the rural setting at Richwood Valley, the OTC Agriculture Program has provided more enriching experiences for the students. The first-ever birth of baby animals by livestock belonging to the program is a significant milestone.
“Even the students who grew up on farms were eager to see these baby lambs,” Flatness said. “To see the excitement on their faces when we heard that the first lambs were arriving was just really cool.”
Since the initial donation of livestock, the agriculture program has added another cow for a total of six.
OTC offers an associate of applied science in turf and landscape management and an associate of supplied science in agriculture. The degree programs are built with transferring options in mind. Flatness said OTC works with Missouri State, College of the Ozarks, Lincoln University and others to send students onward to obtain bachelor’s degrees.
As part of about $2 million in construction projects in 2019, the OTC Richwood Valley campus saw about 25 of its 90 acres converted into grazing pasture.
About 75 percent of the 1,000 students who attend classes at OTC Richwood Valley per year come from Ozark or Nixa. Many of them move on to other universities when they finish at OTC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.