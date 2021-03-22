Ozark-based Children’s Smile Center is one of more than 150 groups participating in Give Ozarks Day: Rally for Recovery, a region-wide online charitable giving day presented by the Community Foundation of the Ozarks and Bass Pro Shops on March 24.
Online donations to Children’s Smile Center and a host of other Christian County nonprofit groups can be made from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday at GiveOzarks.org to support recovery efforts related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“As a result of the pandemic, we have experienced a 391-percent increase in the cost of medical-grade surgical masks that are used in healthcare facilities,” said Jackie Barger, Executive Director of Children’s Smile Center.
The pandemic brought about some other changes for the clinic that serves children enrolled in MO HealthNet, Missouri’s equivalent to Medicaid. Patients on Medicaid are often turned away from dental clinics that don’t accept Medicaid.
The pandemic brought about several cost changes to the Children’s Smile Center clinics in Ozark, Aurora and Branson West.
“Our investment that we make in hiring dentists has had to change. It’s a tough market for dentists, especially with the federally-funded clinics being able to pay a whole lot more,” Barger said.
COVID-19 also brought attention to public health practices most of us take for granted when we visit a dentist’s office. The cost of personal protective equipment, or PPE, climbed as masks, gloves, surgical gowns and face shields climbed into higher-than-ever demand.
“One thing the pandemic did was draw attention to a part of our dental services that often is taken for granted. Frequent hand washing and the sanitizing of equipment and surfaces has long been a part of providing a safe environment for patients and staff, and that was before the pandemic.
We continue to take great care to ensure peace of mind about our commitment to safety and health. Masks are a big part of that commitment,” Barger said. “This massive price increase is even more of a concern in our reality of the Medicaid reimbursement that is significantly less than the normal level to operate a dental clinic.”
For each online donor to its project, Children’s Smile Center will have a chance to win one of the $5,000 hourly prizes provided by event sponsors. Give Ozarks Day is powered by CauseMomentum.org, the CFO’s crowdfunding platform.
Making a secure online donation is simple. Donors can go to http://causemomentum.org/projects/protect-the-workers-masks-needed-to-provide-dental-care to complete a basic credit-card donation. All donations are tax deductible to the fullest extent allowed by the IRS.
For more information about Children’s Smile Center, visit http://www.smilecentermo.org.
Children’s Smile Center is a nonprofit partner of the CFO, which is hosting Give Ozarks Day with many sponsors, including presenting sponsor Bass Pro Shops.
The CFO is a regional public charitable foundation established in 1973 that provides asset and resource development, grant making and public leadership through a network of donors, 52 regional affiliate foundations and more than 600 nonprofit partners across central and southern Missouri.
Least Of These, Inc.
Least Of These food pantry is using Give Ozarks Day to help fund its personal care and hygiene program. While Least Of These is mainly known for providing a week’s worth of food to its qualified clients on a monthly basis, it also helps with basic hygiene supplies, completely funded through donations.
“Thirty-three percent of low-income families, who are unable to afford basic household necessities, report bathing without soap — unable to afford it. Unfortunately, government help, such as food stamps, does not cover the cost of personal care and hygiene items, leaving these people no way to obtain items often take for granted, such as deodorant, laundry detergent, and dish soap,” Least Of These Director Kristy Carter wrote in a letter to Least Of These contributors.
The Ozark food pantry serves clients from all over Christian County. It costs about $12,000 per month to supply clients with hygiene items and detergent.
“Your donations will enable children to be comfortable in a learning environment, and adults will have the dignity needed to gain employment. Additionally, these items will keep families healthier, limiting illness and infection in children and adults,” Carter said.
Community Foundation of the Ozarks
A year after COVID-19 arrived and started to spread through the Ozarks, many nonprofits are still grappling with the impact of canceled events, an increased demand for services or technological challenges from the shift to more online services.
“Our community has depended so much on our nonprofits to help us through this difficult year, and Give Ozarks Day is a great way to show them how much we care,” CFO President Brian Fogle said. “We hope people will be as generous as they can be, no matter their means. With the latest stimulus checks arriving right now, Give Ozarks Day comes at a great time for our community.”
For every unique donor that gives to an agency each hour during Give Ozarks Day, that agency will have a chance to win a $5,000 “Luck of the Draw” prize. Donors can share their support for their favorite agencies on social media to encourage others to donate and increase the agency’s chances of winning.
The participants are nonprofit agency partners of the CFO, which are organizations with 501(c)3 or equivalent status that have established a fund with the CFO. Through fund management, endowments and a host of other services, the CFO’s Agency Partner Program helps build stronger organizations to better serve their communities. More than 600 agency partners across the region participate in the program.
Give Ozarks Day participants
Not all participating groups are listed. There are more than 150 participants in Give Ozarks Day across the Ozarks. Contact your favorite nonprofit group or visit http://cfozarks.org for more information.
Christian County Family Crisis Center - Freedom’s Rest
Christian County Museum and Historical Society
Friends of the Christian County Library
Graydon Springs Outdoor Legacy
Ozark Historic River District
Ozark Parks Department
Least Of These
Making Hope Fund
Nixa Education Foundation
Nixa Downtown Revitalization Committee
Sparta R-3 School District
Nixa Fire Protection District
Chadwick School Foundation
Fordland Clinic, Inc.
Ozark R-6 School District
Dogwood Ranch
National Tiger Sanctuary
