Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, in Nashville Cemetery, Nashville, Missouri, under direction of Adams Funeral Home, Ozark, with Pastor Bryan Rezen officiating. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 17, 2020 in Adams Funeral Home, Ozark.
Glenn L. Jarmin, 90, of Ozark died Aug. 16, 2020. He was born Nov. 8, 1929, in Purcell, Missouri, the son of Glenn and Opal (Passley) Jarmin.
On Dec. 16, 1955, Glenn was united in marriage to Myrlene Stevens. Myrlene preceded Glenn in death on March 22, 2016.
Glenn served his country in the U.S. Navy. He received a Master of Education degree and served as principal at Carthage. He taught elementary at Cherokee Middle School in Springfield and other schools in the area before his retirement. Glenn was an avid woodworker, making many beautiful furniture pieces, as well as alter pieces for his church. Glenn was a member of Ozark United Methodist Church.
Glenn and his wife Myrlene enjoyed traveling together in retirement, including four trips to Alaska.
Survivors include: his brother, Harl Jarmin and wife Juanita, Omaha, Nebraska; numerous nieces and nephews including Tarese Loveland who lived close; and several great nieces and great nephews.
In addition to his wife, Glenn was preceded in death by his parents.
