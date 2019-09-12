Missouri Gov. Mike Parson will be the keynote speaker at the Ozark State of the Community event Oct. 3.
Parson was announced Sept. 11 by the Ozark Chamber of Commerce as the featured speaker for the annual event that features updates on all things Ozark from business to education to government.
"We are excited to welcome Governor Parson to Ozark,” Ozark Chamber of Commerce director Anna Evans said. “The governor has identified and supported priorities that are important to our Ozark business community, including innovative workforce development initiatives that will help move Missourians into in-demand careers."
Parson has made several appearances in Christian County since he was appointed to the governor’s office in 2018. He has visited sporting events involving family members in Sparta, made an appearance at West Elementary School in Ozark in May and visited when an EF-2 tornado touched down in Ozark’s Rivers and Waterford subdivisions.
Ozark Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors Chairman Chuck Fugate noted that Parson grew up on a farm in Wheatland and has maintained strong ties to this part of the state.
“He shares our Southwest Missouri values and is committed to quality government. He is a man of faith, with a strong ethical center that has guided his career in public service,” Fugate said.
Parson is the 57th Governor of Missouri. He has served in the U. S. Army, as the Sheriff of Polk County, as a member of the Missouri House of Representatives and Senate and as lieutenant governor. When Parson was elected lieutenant governor, he won 110 of Missouri’s 114 counties.
In his first year as governor, Parson pledged greater government accountability and transparency for all Missourians. He is seeking election to his first full term as governor in 2020.
The governor and First Lady Teresa Parson own and operate a cattle operation in Bolivar, where they live when they aren’t in Jefferson City.
The Ozark State of The Community event is sponsored by the Partnership in Progress, which includes the Ozark School District, the city of Ozark and the Ozark Chamber of Commerce. It begins at 5:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Ozark on Oct. 3.
The event is open to the public and includes dinner and speakers of importance to the community. Registration is $25 in advance or $30 on or after Sept. 26. For information or tickets, contact the chamber at (417) 581-6139 or visit the Carl G. Hefner Enterprise Center at 1471 W. South Street in Ozark.
