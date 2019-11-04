Gov. Mike Parson will be the keynote speaker at a student-led Veterans Day assembly at Sparta High School.
The governor will appear the event Friday, Nov. 8, from 9-10:30 a.m. at Sparta High School. Veterans are invited to enjoy breakfast before the assembly beginning at 8 a.m.
Parson is a veteran of the U.S. Army. All military veterans are invited to attend.
The event in Sparta marks the second time that the governor has made official appearances in Christian County in the fall of 2019. He was the keynote speaker the Ozark State of the Community dinner on Oct. 3, and helped surpass all of the event’s previous attendance records, according to the Ozark Chamber of Commerce.
The governor and First Lady Teresa Parson have a granddaughter who lives in Sparta.
