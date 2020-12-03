Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, at Adams Funeral Home, Ozark. A private graveside service will follow in the Ozark City Cemetery.
Gregory Kirk Hanks, 71, a lifelong resident of Ozark, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. He was born Nov. 4, 1949, the son of Billy Joe and Ruth Ann (Landes) Hanks.
He was a 1967 graduate of Ozark High School. He attended Southwest Missouri State University in Springfield. Greg was drafted into the U.S. Army and served in Vietnam.
Greg joined his parents in the family Western Auto store in Ozark and continued the tradition upon their retirement. In 1999, Greg changed the name to Hanks Home Center. Upon selling, he went to work for Crader Distributing, retiring in 2013.
A well known advocate of Ozark, Greg was a member of Ozark Masonic Lodge No. 352 A.F. & A.M., served on the building committee for the Ozark Municipal Building, and was a member of Selmore Christian Church. He enjoyed playing golf, boating, cars and mowing his yard.
Survivors include: three children, Megan Hanks of Nixa, Dusten Hanks and wife Kari of Ozark, and Dena Kiss and husband Riccardo of Los Angeles; three grandchildren, Cori Doubek, Laney Doubek, and Lucas Hanks; a sister Donna Hensley of Ozark, and nephews.
His parents preceded him in death, as did a grandson, Tyler Rogers.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Bill Hanks-Wilbur Wilson Ozark High School Scholarship Fund, in care of Finley River Foundation, or to Selmore Christian Church.
