No one was injured in an alleged robbery and shooting in the parking lot of the Ozark Walmart store on Thursday.
According to the Ozark Police Department, officers responded to the store at 10:31 a.m. to the “report of an armed robbery with shots fired.” A person of interest reportedly fled the scene in a white Chevrolet Traverse that was reported stolen.
The Springfield Police Department reportedly located the person of interest at 12:28 p.m. and took the person into custody.
“This was determined to be an isolated incident involving parties known to one another,” Ozark Police Chief Justin Arnold said in a press release.
Ozark police detectives are reportedly continuing to investigate the incident and are pursuing criminal charges.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Ozark Police Department at (417) 581-6600 or email n.lewis@ozarkpd.org.
At approximately 12:02 p.m., the Ozark Police Department made a social media post to Facebook which stated that police officers were currently on the scene of the Walmart store at 2004 West Marler Lane, “for a report of an armed robbery with shots being fired in the parking lot.” The post said that the incident was under investigation.
By 12:25 p.m., there were no signs of police officers in the parking lot or inside the store. Shoppers and store employees were going about their days as usual.
The Facebook post was shared more than 280 times in its first 40 minutes of existence.
Coverage of this story is developing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.