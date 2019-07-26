The third phase of the U.S. Highway 65 rebuilding project in Springfield is underway, and the Missouri Department of Transportation warns drivers to find alternate routes.
At 12:01 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 4, all lanes of southbound Highway 65 will close between Sunshine Street and Battlefield Road. All southbound traffic will divert from the highway onto Sunshine Street.
Other sections of southbound and northbound Highway 65 will be closed up to two weeks to allow crews to replace the two, original highway lanes between U.S. Highway 60 and Sunshine Street. The closings, all together, will last up to 35 days between August 4 and September 20.
On Aug. 10, all southbound lanes of Highway 65 between Battlefield Road and Highway 60 will be closed. Highway 65 will reopen from Sunshine to Battlefield, but traffic will be reduced to one lane.
On Sept. 6, the closures shift for northbound drivers, which is expected to heavily impact more than 55,000 Christian County residents who commute into Springfield on a daily basis. The closure will occur first in all northbound lanes from Highway 60 to Battlefield. From Sept. 14-20, all northbound lanes of Highway 65 between Battlefield and Sunshine will be closed.
