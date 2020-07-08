Announcements made July 8 bring Christian County's active case count for COVID-19 up to 47, and the cumulative case count to 75 confirmed cases since March 18.
The Christian County Health Department reported 14 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed through testing of Christian County residents. The results returned on July 8 are a mix of cases linked to known COVID-19 patients and community spread, which means they are occurring among persons whose household members had not been sick.
Fourteen is the largest single number of cases reported for Christian County in a single day, passing the previous mark of 13 on July 6.
The active case count jumped from 17 cases on July 1 to 47 cases by July 8, a surge of 30 new cases confirmed through laboratory testing.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services advises that the spread of the COVID-19 virus can be spread in three key ways: proper hand hygiene and sanitizing, social distancing, which is the practice of keeping at least 6 feet of distance between yourself and non-household members in public situations to reduce the likelihood of sharing respiratory droplets, and when social distancing is not possible, using face masks or coverings.
The Christian County Health Department advises anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 to isolate themselves and seek immediate medical help. Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, fatigue, muscle or body aches, fatigue, sudden loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or a runny nose.
There have been more than 25,204 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Missouri from March 7 to July 8. Cases are confirmed using PCR (nasal swab testing). A total of 1,046 Missourians have died as a result of complications from the novel coronavirus, including one resident of Christian County.
