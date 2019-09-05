Services: The family received friends from 5:30-7 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019. A celebration of Helen’s life was held Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 at 7 p.m. in Greenlawn Funeral Home South, with Pastor Jamie Bilyeu officiating.
Helen A. (Hires) Jones, 71, of Nixa passed away Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019 at Mercy Hospital.
Helen was born Nov. 11, 1947, in Taneyville to Jack Wilson Hires, Sr. and Juanita Hires. She was a graduate of Nixa High School and then cosmetology school in Springfield. She was united in marriage to Doyle B. Jones on Sept. 25, 1965 in Nixa.
Helen worked in medical records in a doctor’s office for many years. She and Doyle are faithful members of Riverdale Baptist Church. Helen loved her husband, their three boys, and grandchildren devotedly and unconditionally.
Survivors include her loving husband, Doyle Jones of the home; two sons, Darin Jones and wife Julie, Nixa and Kevin Jones and wife Maggie, Fort Smith, Arkansas; three grandchildren, Patrick Jones, Cody Jones, and Josh Jones; one step-granddaughter, Angel Stewart; two step-great-grandchildren, Aaden and Adelyn; one brother, Jack Hires, Jr. and wife Vanda; one sister-in-law, Cynthia Matlock and husband Warren; a host of nieces and nephews,family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, one son, Bryan Kent Jones, and a brother, Rick Hires.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Helen’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association, the Pregnancy Care Center, or a charity of your choice.
