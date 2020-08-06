Drivers who regularly take Missouri Highway 125 through eastern Christian County may want to plan some extra travel time in the coming days.
The Missouri Department of Transportation announced plans for a chip-seal project on the pavement on Highway 125 between Interstate Highway 44 in Strafford to Missouri Highway 76 in Bradleyville. The total length of the work area is about 44 miles, and includes Sparta, Chadwick and Garrison.
According to MoDOT, drivers can expect one-lane traffic with flaggers stopping cars and pilot vehicles directing traffic through work zones. Drivers entering the highway from side roads are encouraged to wait until they see a pilot vehicle before they enter the highway.
If possible, MoDOT advises drivers to avoid Highway 125 between Aug. 11-18. Crews will work from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day, and will not work on Saturday or Sunday.
People who live along Highway 125 will be able to freely access their driveways.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.