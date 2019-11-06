Visitation will be in Adams Funeral Home, Nixa from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, 2019. The funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. Burial will follow at Highlandville Cemetery.
Hilyard “Cliff” Craig of Highlandville died Nov. 5, 2019 and joined a great celebration in heaven.
He wrote many chapters over the years including husband, family man, friend, Bible study teacher, musician, restaurant worker, and recent positions as Chaplain with Christian County Sheriff’s Office and real estate agent are examples of living a life filled with new adventures. He spent his days finding ways to serve the Lord and others with all he had. Cliff and Lisa were members of Riverdale Baptist Church.
He leaves behind his wife Lisa (Springer) Craig; children Erinn, Elayni and her husband Trevor, Nathan, Brianna, Shanah and Adina. His grandchildren Kaden, Kimberley, Dylan, Daniel, Matthew, Jason, Trenton, Brooklynn, Christian; and a long list of friends and family will miss him greatly.
He was preceded in death by his parents Hilyard and Odessa Craig; and brother Jeffrey of Nashville, Tennessee.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Riverdale Baptist Church Prison Bible Fund, 549 W. Riverdale Drive, Nixa MO 65714 or Gospel for Haiti, 3031 Smyrna Rd Ozark, MO 65721.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.