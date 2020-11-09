After opening Ozark’s scoring in a District final Wednesday, Dillon Holesapple closed things out Saturday in the Tigers’ 2-1 overtime victory against Nixa in a Class 4 Sectional.
John Goins found Holesapple open in the extra period and Holesapple proceeded to find the back of the net from 10 feet out for the winning goal with 5:09 to play.
Ozark (18-9) moves on to the Quarterfinal round for only the second time in school history. The Tigers will entertain Jefferson City at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Ozark and Nixa were scoreless in the first half and were still tied until 13:15 remained in regulation and Riley Shelton scored for the Tigers. He received an assist on the play from Holesapple.
The Eagles (15-10) answered a mere two minutes later with a penalty-kick goal from Josh Stoneberger.
Ozark has won three straight against Nixa dating back to last year.
The Tigers’ only other Quarterfinal appearance came in 2016, when they fell to Columbia Rock Bridge
Jefferson City (24-2) will bring an 11-match winning streak into its matchup with Ozark. The Jays’ winning streak began with a 1-0 triumph against Ozark at the Columbia Rock Bridge Invitational last month.
Jefferson City also owns a 3-0 win against the Tigers at Ozark in August.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.