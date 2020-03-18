School districts across Christian County are closed until at least April 3, but that doesn’t mean the doors are locked and that all staff members are kicking back at home watching Netflix.
In his declaration of emergency related to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson issued two major directives to school districts across Missouri: if at all feasible, arrange some meal services for students and to provide child care options for adults who work in health care or as emergency responders such as police, firefighters and EMTs.
Most of the school districts in Christian County are still working to determine what exactly will be in place by March 23, the day spring break was originally slated to end for seven school districts. However, action has been taken when it comes to breakfast and lunch service, child care and even some supplemental learning activities.
The Clever R-V School District announced on March 18 that the child care issue is being tackled through cooperation with the larger Springfield School District.
“Clever R-V has partnered with the Springfield Public Schools (SPS) and other area schools to provide temporary childcare for healthcare workers and emergency/first responders,” a message to Clever School District patrons reads. “The service will be provided by SPS to current public education students, grades pre-K-8, of SPS or surrounding districts (including Clever) whose parent or guardian serves as a healthcare worker or emergency/first responder in the Springfield region.”
Parents in Clever were asked to complete an online survey, available through the school’s website and Facebook page, by 5 p.m. March 18.
Nixa Public Schools announced it will offer some child care options in house.
“Nixa Public Schools will offer free childcare for emergency/first responders and healthcare workers who reside in the Nixa School District while school is closed Monday through Friday of each week. Operating hours over the next couple of weeks will be between the hours of 6:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Breakfast and lunch will be provided,” a message to parents reads.
The service is limited to K-8 students, and is designed only for students whose parents work in hospitals, clinic or blood banks directly responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are asking people who are mental health professionals or other health care positions to refrain from using this service unless they are directly involved in the COVID-19 response actions at a medical facility,” the message reads.
Nixa also announced it would deny entrance to a child with a fever or cough.
Health care workers and emergency responders across Christian County are urged to contact their child’s school district directly with questions related to child care.
Breakfast and lunch
School districts across Christian County are in the process of communicating meal pickup procedures to their parents and students.
The scramble is on in Sparta, where culinary workers and teachers alike are coming up with menus and lesson plans for the students they serve.
“Our immediate goal is to provide meals to students and provide families with suggested resources and activities,” Sparta Superintendent Rocky Valentine said.
Breakfast and lunch pickup service in the Sparta School District starts March 23. The district’s goal is to provide some type of meal service to all students, not just those qualified for free and reduced price meals.
The formula in most school district, Ozark and Nixa included, seems to be for grab-and-go style food pick up to occur each day at specified hours and locations. Most school districts are asking parents to access their websites, and fill out some online meal order forms in order to adequately prepare for take out meal service.
In all of the school districts, breakfast and lunch pickups will occur at the same time.
Learning from home
In the Billings School District, teachers have been tasked with making packets of printed materials available to students each week, beginning March 24. According to a letter from Superintendent Cynthia Brandt, these packets will be available for students and parents to pick up in the front lobby of the superintendent’s office, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Elementary packets are organized by each teacher’s classroom, and junior high and high school packets are sorted alphabetically. In Billings, learning from home will be an academic requirement.
“These packets will be created by our teachers weekly. Students will be required to return packets upon return from the Wellness Break,” Brandt advised parents.
In Sparta educators are taking a slightly less stringent approach. Superintendent Rocky Valentine sent a message to parents explaining that supplemental learning materials will be made available, but will not count against students who don’t complete them.
“Our goal is to share academic resources and activities with parents and guardians early next week. Please know, these learning opportunities will be for enrichment and review and are not requirements for students,” Valentine wrote.
Dr. Della Bell-Freeman, the superintendent in Spokane, said that teachers will make some learning materials available, but that teachers are still solidifying their plans for keeping students sharp during the break from class.
“Our goal is to solidify key skills taught prior to this closure, expand on key skills as supported by technology, and keep student minds actively engaged. As we have more information to share, we will communicate via regular communication channels,” Bell-Freeman told parents in a letter.
It’s a lot for every school district to take on, especially when directives from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services and the Centers for Disease Control can change at a moment’s notice. Ozark School District Superintendent Chris Bauman said in a press release that postponing class out to April 3 was a difficult choice.
“This decision does not come lightly and we have talked through many different scenarios and situations,” Bauman said. “It is difficult times like these in which we must pull together as a community and look out for one another.”
On the Web
Ozark: http://ozarktigers.org
Nixa: http://nixapublicschools.net/covid19
Clever: https://www.clever.k12.mo.us/news
Sparta: http://sparta.k12.mo.us
Billings: https://tinyurl.com/s96t2nt
Chadwick: http://chadwickcardinals.org
Spokane: http://spokane.k12.mo.us
