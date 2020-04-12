Plexiglass windows were being installed in the Christian County Collector’s Office on April 9, to establish another layer of protection between employees and the general public.
The response to the COVID-19 pandemic led the Christian County Commission to close the historic courthouse in Ozark, and the offices therein, to the general public. That doesn’t mean that elected officials and their staffs aren’t working.
Christian County Collector Ted Nichols and Assessor Danny Gray gave quarterly reports to the county commission on April 8, and both reported that their staffs are assessing property and collecting property taxes. Revenue from tax collection is down from 2019’s totals.
On April 8, 2019, Christian County had brought in about $180,000 for the year. To date, Nichols reports collections of about $107,000.
“We’re down $73,000, which with the situation we’ve got right now, I don’t think that’s really too bad,” Nichols said. “That’s all internet and mail-ins on it. It’s really amazing how many people are calling and getting assessed. The assessor’s office has been great to work with people.”
The collector’s year runs from March 1, to Feb. 28 (or Feb. 29) of the next year. The 2019 year of accounting just ended, and Nichols reported that $82,370,000 was collected for the year, which he said accounts for 97 percent of Christian County’s real estate property taxes for 2019, and 95 percent of the personal property taxes.
“In comparison to 2019, we were down. In ’19, we had $942,000, and in ’20, $772,500. So we were down $169,540, which was 18 percent,” Nichols said. “Corona got us somewhat, being the last of the most. A lot of our collection at this time of year ends up being personal [property tax].”
Nichols attributed some of the drop in property tax collection to a statewide 60-day extension on the renewal of license plates. License plate renewal is one of the key reasons why Christian County residents end up paying their delinquent personal property taxes.
The Ozark License Bureau, which sits just across Church Street from the historic courthouse, has been closed since Christian County issued a stay-at-home order on March 26.
Nichols said that many Christian County residents whose license plates are expired are unaware of the extension, or that Christian County government offices have taken actions to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
“It’s really amazing. We still get phone calls, ‘Well, we’re headed your way to come pay these taxes so we can go to the license bureau,’” Nichols said. “For one thing, we’re not open to the public, of course. The second thing is we direct them to the Department of Revenue site. We don’t tell them what to do, but we do tell them that the license bureau here in Ozark next to us is closed, but they may still be open elsewhere.”
Christian County Presiding Commissioner Ralph Phillips advised Nichols to continue keeping close watch on declines in revenue, very little of which is being collected in person at the moment.
“Any revenue you think you’re losing, keep track of it. Anything related to COVID, we might be able to recoup,” Phillips said.
Nichols said that Christian County still needs to go ahead with its annual tax sales. Some services that were previously outsourced or “farmed out,” have been brought in house.
The window on the west side of the historic courthouse, where property owners once had the option to walk up and pay their property taxes, is not open.
“We were attempting to disinfect in between each one, and it just got to be too much,” Nichols said. “We had enough disinfectant in there that it was probably killing everything.”
Still, the staff of the collector’s office does regularly disinfect the countertops and desks that are still in use.
Gray, the assessor, is still doing property assessments for the upcoming year. However, assessing has changed in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’ve pulled my field people back in right now. It’s a little strange out there, people are uncomfortable with us being out there, and the employees are a little uncomfortable being out there,” Gray said.
Gray said his staff is about 20 percent done with its field reviewing work for the year. People are still buying, selling and closing on real estate.
Presently, Gray reports more than $38 million worth of new construction happening in Christian County. For perspective, there was $27 million worth of new construction taking place in April 2019.
“That’s 630 new homes. We’ve already put on 67 new homes for 2021,” Gray said.
Gray also estimated that about 9,000 personal property assessment notices for 2020 haven’t been turned in to the assessor’s office yet. Online filing is available, just as it was in the days before the stay-at-home order.
“Right now, it hasn’t slowed anything down. For me, we’re still cranking,” Gray said.
The Christian County Assessor’s Office is also taking assessments by phone.
“We’ve never done that, I don’t like doing that,” Gray said, “but there are different times.”
Some of the development got rolling before the COVID-19 pandemic swept the nation and resulted in stay-at-home orders and economic downturn for many business owners. Gray said that the long term impact of COVID-19 on property value and development will not be known for some time.
“We don’t know, value-wise, what’s going to transpire,” Gray said. “I don’t know where those values are going to be. I knew where they were going to be earlier, but now I don’t.”
A contracted firm is also about 76 percent done with a flyover project to obtain new aerial photographs of Christian County, which are used in GIS mapping.
