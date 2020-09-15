Plans to renovate the gazebo on the northwest corner of the Christian County Historic Courthouse lawn got a big boost from the Ozark chapter of Impact 100.
Impact 100 awarded a $30,000 grant to the Ozark Historic River District to help with a plan to restore the gazebo that sits on the courthouse square at the corner of North Second Street and East Church Street.
Renderings show an expanded version of the gazebo with added patio space and seating designed to encourage more gatherings and entertainment in the historic part of downtown Ozark.
Impact 100 is a group of women from in and around Ozark with a mission to make the eastern Christian County community better by funding grant projects. The group’s mission, in part, is to foster “strategic philanthropy and transform communities with significant grants while we equip individuals to become effective philanthropists and guide them to amplify their success for positive change.”
The organization, which started in Ozark in 2016, empowers women to dramatically improve lives by collectively funding significant grants that make lasting impacts in and around Ozark.
Impact 100 also awarded a pair of $10,000 grants at its annual grant awards event. Due to the public health concerns of the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization held the event virtually and announced its 2020 funding awards over Facebook Live.
The $10,000 grants went to Least Of These, Inc., food pantry and Children’s Smile Center.
Least Of These, Inc., is an all-service food pantry in Ozark that serves people from all over Christian County. Qualified clients are allowed to shop for enough food to feed their family for one week out of every month, which helps food insecure families have healthy meals. If you live in Christian County and are in need of food assistance, you can contact Least Of These at (417) 724-2500.
Children’s Smile Center provides dental care to children and pregnant women who are on Medicaid and are otherwise not able to have regular dental appointments or afford any dental procedures they might need. Its clinics in Ozark, Aurora and Branson west saw 6,300 children in 2019.
Impact 100 also made a total of $8,000 in smaller grant awards to six additional organizations on Sept. 10.
Membership in Impact 100 is based on those women who contributed $500 or more to Impact 100 Ozark during the calendar year of 2019.
Impact 100 Ozark encourages 501(c)(3) organizations, as well as school districts, government entities, or churches that serve the eastern Christian County area to apply for grants. If you have questions about the grant program for 2021, you may inquire by email at grants.impact.ozark@gmail.com.
Impact 100 Ozark also seeks new members during the calendar year of 2021 to provide grants that will be awarded later in 2021. For membership information, see the group’s website or Facebook page. A record of Impact 100’s grant funding can be found on the group’s website at http://www.impact100ozark.com.
Impact 100 grant awards for 2020
$30,000 Ozark Historic River District
$10,000 Children’s Smile Center
$10,000 Least Of These food pantry
$2,000 Friends of Ozark Parks
$2,000 Sparta High School Mighty Trojan Band
$1,000 Chadwick R-I School District
$1,000 Christian County Library
$1,000 Christian County Museum and Historical Society
$1,000 James River Basin Partnership
