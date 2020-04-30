Businesses across Missouri will be open, whether they were previously deemed essential or not.
A statewide stay-at-home COVID-19 spread prevention order expires at 11:59 a.m. May 3. Its expiration allows for normal commerce to resume across the Show-Me State, but some guidelines from the Missouri Department of Health and Human Services for COVID-19 risk reduction are still in place until May 31.
Please note, these are the guidelines set forth in the statewide order from Gov. Mike Parson’s office.
“I want Missourians to feel confident that we are in a good place and are ready to move forward,” Parson said.
Every Missourian and Missouri organization must comply with these orders, by law. However, city and county governments have the right to impose more stringent orders on their respective communities. If you aren’t sure whether an action is legal or not under COVID-19 spread prevention orders, it’s best to check the online resources offered through your local government, such as those in Ozark, Nixa and Christian County.
General guidelines for everyone
-If you feel sick, stay at home
-Continue practicing good hygiene to prevent the spread of disease, including frequent hand washing with soap and warm water, using hand sanitizer, avoid touching the face, being careful when touching frequently used items and surfaces, sneezing or coughing into a tissue or into the bow of your elbow and disinfecting frequently touched items as much as possible.
-Avoid socializing in groups that don’t allow for physical distancing practices.
-“Minimize travel to the extent possible”
General guidelines for business
-Implement disease prevention measures, including personal protective equipment, temperature checks for workers, testing and isolating persons who are sick, sanitizing commonly trafficked areas, modifying work areas to maximize social distancing and minimizing business travel.
-Have an infectious disease response plan
-Do not allow people showing symptoms of illness to work
-Be flexible, including offering telework, returning people to work in phases, limiting access to common areas where people are likely to gather in close groups, and ensuring that sick leave policies are flexible and consistent with public health guidelines.
-The Missouri Chamber of Commerce provides some resources for business owners here: https://mochamber.com/coronavirus/.
If you need to be within 6 feet of a co-worker or client
-Barbershops, salons, tattoo parlors and other businesses that require close interaction with clients are allowed to open. Business owners and employees are encouraged to take extra precautions to protect themselves and their customers, using guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
-Gyms and swimming pools may also open, provided they are found to be adhering to distancing and sanitization practices. There may be additional restrictions placed on gyms in Ozark, Nixa and Christian County.
Capacity limits for retail
-Retail stores smaller than 10,000 square feet must maintain a capacity of 25 percent or less of their authorized fire capacity. Businesses larger than 10,000 square feet are limited to 10 percent or less of their authorized fire capacity.
-Grocery stores and supply stores are included in this part of the order. Shoppers are asked to shop by themselves rather than in groups, to reduce the number of persons in stores.
Restaurant dining rooms
-Dine-in service can resume across the state on May 4, provided that a county or city does not exercise its options to implement more restrictive laws on restaurant dining. Tables and seating in dining rooms “shall be spaced out according to social distance requirements.”
-Note, Ozark and Nixa may have additional guidelines for restaurants.
Medical care and other health appointments
-Medical providers, dentists and optometrists may resume providing their services. They are urged to implement physical distancing measures (keeping people at least 6 feet apart from each other) in the waiting rooms of their offices and clinics.
Church, sporting events, theater and other gatherings
-Under the state order, gatherings may occur so long as CDC-recommended guidelines are followed. That means that unrelated persons are not supposed to come within 6 feet of one another. Places or worship are also asked not to engage in practices such as handshaking or shared communion cup use.
-Seating must also be spaced out to allow for distancing.
-However, the city of Springfield has a ban on mass gatherings in place until at least May 23. Gatherings are limited to no more than 15 persons in Springfield and in Greene County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.