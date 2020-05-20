A visitation for Jim will be held from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, May 21, at Adams Funeral Home in Nixa. Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, May 22, at Adams Funeral Home, Nixa, with burial to follow at Martin Cemetery, Spokane.
James “Jim” Gideon was born on July 23, 1951 to Ethel (Hale) Gideon and Lester F. Gideon in Sparta.After a long illness, he went to be with the Lord on May 18, 2020 at Cox Medical Center South in Springfield.
Jim attended school in Ozark.
In July of 1969, he married Shirley Kelley, and together they had three children: Renee Cash, Kim Sullivan, and Brian Gideon. Jim and Shirley were married 50 years. During their marriage, Jim worked in construction, drove a truck and was a security guard. Jim and Shirley moved for Shirley’s job for many years. In 1999, they moved to Carrollton, Georgia to be near their children and grandchildren, before returning to Highlandville in 2004. He spent the last 16 years enjoying his free time. Jim enjoyed hunting, fishing, and trading.
Jim was a member of the Highlandville Church of Christ.
Survivors include: his wife, Shirley; daughters Renee (Jason) Cash and Kim (Terry) Sullivan; son, Brian Gideon; 10 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and sister, Shirley Jean Wydicks.
James was preceded in death by his father and his mother; 11 siblings; and one great-grandchild.
Arrangements are under the direction of Adams Funeral Home, Nixa.
