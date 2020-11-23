Despite being only seven miles apart and sharing a unique last name, Clever’s Jake Tennis and Billings’ Kyle Tennis aren’t cousins.
“We tried to find out if we were family or not. But we haven’t been able to find any family ties,” Jake said. “We’ve always known each other because of having the same last name. We’ve gotten to know each other pretty well hanging out after school.”
Jake watched with pride as Kyle enjoyed a breakout junior season a year ago by developing into one of the better overall players around. Kyle hiked his scoring average from 8.6 to 13.1 and grabbed 6.7 rebounds per game.
“I go up to the park with him every once in a while,” Jake said. “He’s always been decent, but has really stepped it up lately.”
Jake and Clever coach Luke Brosius are hoping he makes big gains this season. The Jays open things up Tuesday by traveling to East Newton.
“I’m looking for more out of myself,” said Tennis, a 6-foot-4 senior front court player. “I’m the tallest player on our team now. I’m looking forward to the opportunity to step up. Coach has told me to do what I always did when I was on the jayvee, getting boards and being strong inside.”
Brosius feels Tennis filling his role by being a presence in the paint is one of the biggest question marks waiting to be answered for the Jays, who welcome back three starters from last season’s 14-win bunch.
Last year, Tennis averaged 2.3 points and 1.9 rebounds a night as Taylor Genzler’s backup.
“I feel Jake is kind of our ‘X factor,’” Brosius said. “He’s going to be a big part of what kind of success we have. Jake is one of those guys who can impact the game for us. I’ve told him, ‘You don’t have to be phenomenal and get 15-20 points for us every night.’ We feel if he guards the way he is capable of against ‘bigs’ and gets 7-10 rebounds a night, then we’re going to have a chance to be really good.
“Jake has looked really good in practices,” Brosius added. “He has a nice jump shot and solid moves around the basket. He’ll get some scoring opportunities because of how much attention Jake (Twigg), Bryce (Gelle) and Grant (Pellham) attract.”
