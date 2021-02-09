There will be a memorial services/visitation on Saturday, Feb. 13, at Ozark Assembly of God Church, 1602 W. South St, Ozark. Family will be received from 10-11 a.m., and friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Social distancing and masking will be required. A celebration of Jennifer’s life will take place in the fall with the hopes of having a memorial run and a balloon launch.
Jennifer K. Harrison, 40, of Ozark passed away on Jan. 18, at M.D. Anderson Hospital in Houston, Texas, after a hard-fought battle with cancer.
Jennifer was born on Sept. 19, 1980, to Russell and Melody Johnson in Houston, Missouri. After graduating from Cabool High School in 1998, she went on to study business at Evangel University. After graduation, she landed her first job as a manager for Principal Financial and worked there for 10 years. She later pursued a Masters in Business Administration and took a management position at Mercy Hospital in Springfield, where she worked for almost 10 years, until she went on disability from her diagnosis.
In 2013, she met and fell in love with Scott Harrison, and they wed in 2014. They went on to have one very loved daughter, Elliette Ann, in 2015.
Jennifer was passionate about running prior to her diagnosis, as well as supporting Field of Dreams Uganda, an organization dedicated to providing hope, empowerment, and a future to the vulnerable children of Uganda through soccer and education. She loved to be surrounded by friends laughing and being on a warm beach splashing in the waves with Elliette and Scott.
Jennifer was preceded in death by her grandfather, Burdette Nielsen. She is survived by her husband Scott and daughter Elliette; her mother Melody Rader and husband, Riley, of Lebanon; her father Russell Johnson of Cabool; and her brother Woodley Johnson, and wife, Laken, and their four children, of Cabool.
The family requests in place of flowers that individuals will consider making a donation to Field of Dreams Uganda (http://www.fieldofdreamsuganda.org/donate) where the money will go towards hygiene kits for young ladies, food for families, and funds for school. Cards may be sent to their home, 1712 W. Hartley, Ozark, MO 65721.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.