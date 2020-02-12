Jennifer Lamb, 32, of Nixa passed away unexpectedly in her home Feb. 5, 2020.
She is survived by her parents, J.C. and Sharon Lamb of Beloit, Wisconsin; grandma Ethelene Lamb of Imboden, Arkansas; many aunts, uncles, cousins; step-family Regina, Austin, Teeara, and Loren, best friend Shawna, and a special friend, Curt.
Adams Funeral Home of Nixa assisted the family.
Through Jen’s donation, she will live on.
