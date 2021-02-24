A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, at Adams Funeral Home, Ozark, with Pastor Gary Jennings officiating. Burial will follow at Linden Cemetery.
Joe Shipman, 77, of Ozark passed away Feb. 22, 2021. He was born Dec. 26, 1943, in Oldfield, the son of Ray and Frances (Moore) Shipman.
On Dec. 19, 1964, Joe was united in marriage to Delilah Lea Grider. Joe and Delilah celebrated 56 years of marriage in 2020.
Joe was a truck driver throughout his life. In his earlier years he enjoyed spending time working on vehicles. He was of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include: his wife, Delilah Of Ozark; children, Tish Williams and husband Tim of Seymour and Dustin Shipman and wife Dana of Ozark; grandchildren, Emily Jackson, Ryder Shipman and Reed Shipman; a great grandson, Wyatt Jackson; and sisters, Linda Curtis and husband Carl of Ozark and Donna Herndon of Ozark.
Joe was preceded in death by a sister, Norma Sheets; and his parents.
