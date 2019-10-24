John Ray Blesi, 74, of Reeds Spring, passed away Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in his home, surrounded by family. He was born July 1, 1945, in Spring Bluff, the son of John Henry and Helen Malinda (Busch) Blesi.
John served his country in the U.S. Coast Guard. On Dec. 14, 1974, he and Linda Mae Brown were married. John retired in 2018 from Harry Cooper Supply in Springfield.
John was a wonderful, loving husband and family man. He especially enjoyed his grandchildren and always looked forward to their visits. It was important to him that the whole family was home for the holidays. Family vacations out west were very special to him. He loved tent camping, all things history, and cowboy songs by Marty Robbins. John never knew a stranger and made friends wherever he was. He was a member of Nixa First Assembly of God, where he served faithfully and honorably for 41 years. He kept his eyes toward heaven and was ready to meet his Savior.
John is survived by his wife of 44 years, Linda; three children and their spouses, Amanda and Russell Long of Newnan, Georgia, Jonathan and Christa Blesi of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and Trent and Crystal Blesi of Springfield; 10 grandchildren, Arianna, Samuel, Adalyn, Annistyn, and Avonlea Long, Hayden Blesi, Phinehas, Leonard, Wilber and Trenton Blesi; seven brothers and sisters; and many other relatives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.