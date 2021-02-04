If Sydney Johnson can meet her goals this spring, she would certainly have to be considered the top sprinter in the history of the Ozark girls track program.
Despite missing her junior season when COVID-19 wiped out spring sports a year ago, Johnson already owns the Lady Tigers' record in the 200 (25.17) and has been part of 4 x 100 (49.75), 4 x 200 (1:43.21) and 4 x 400 (3:59.9) relays that set school marks.
She plans to add the 100 and 400 to agenda this spring, with more records in mind.
“I want to branch out and do more individual events,” Johnson said. “I might try jumping. I want to run the 400 because I might run the 400 in college. It would be a good experience to learn how to run the race now. I’m expecting a big improvement from the last time I ran the 100. That was my freshman year. I’d love to get our school records in the 100 and 400.”
The times Johnson has already posted were enough to attract attention from NCAA D-I programs the likes of Wichita State and Brigham Young. She signed with the Shockers on Wednesday.
In one sense, Johnson reports recruiting for track is pretty straightforward.
“With track, it’s set in stone. You run your times,” she said. “It’s not like coaches need to see film. In that way, it made it easier to know if a college was going to be interested or not.”
But, of course, restrictions related to COVID made Johnson’s recruiting trail a bit harder to navigate than usual.
“(Recruiting) was more complicated than I would have expected, with COVID,” Johnson said. “I’ve been talking to Wichita State since last September. But with the restrictions, I wasn’t able to go on an official visit. I was still able to go visit the campus, though.
“I got to meet some of the athletes,” she added. “They have a very strong program. It’s something I want to be a part of. I liked everything I saw and decided Wichita State was the place for me to be.”
Johnson feels Wichita State coaches do a good job of tapping into their athletes’ potential.
For a perspective of where Johnson stands now and where she might be in the future, her record of 25.19 as a sophomore in the 200 would put her 1.04 from making the all-time top 10 list in the 200 for Wichita State’s women. The Shockers' 200 school record is 23.23.
“They have the ability to take athletes who may not be the strongest at first, and they help them drop their times,” Johnson said. “They know how to train their athletes. I got to watch a practice and liked the way the coaches interact with the athletes.”
Ozark coach David Brewer is confident Johnson will continue to be receptive to coaches and put in the work to reach her potential.
“Sydney is a super kid, hard worker and very coachable,” Brewer said. “She works on track year ‘round with a trainer working out and working on her form.”
