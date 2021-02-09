The Nixa Junior High School assistant principal accused of posing as a teenage girl to dupe a student into sending lewd photographs has been fired.
The Nixa Board of Education voted to fire Colby Fronterhouse on Feb. 8, terminating his employment with Nixa Public Schools. The firing comes about a week after Fronterhouse was arrested and indicted in federal court.
According to a statement from Nixa Public Schools Chief Communication Officer Zac Rantz, Fronterhouse’s termination of employment followed “the process and timeline laid out in board policy and state law.” The school board’s vote to fire Fronterhouse, Rantz said, was unanimous.
Fronterhouse, 41, faces federal charges for producing child pornography. Fronterhouse is accused of sexually exploiting a 13-year-old boy.
A boy and his father reportedly contacted a Christian County sheriff’s deputy in September 2020. The boy, identified in court documents as “John Doe,” had allegedly been exchanging text messages with Fronterhouse, who was reportedly posing as a 14-year-old girl.
Federal investigators determined Fronterhouse had obtained the child’s cell phone number through school records. Fronterhouse then allegedly used a “burner phone number” and Voice Over Internet Protocol (VoIP) technology to contact the boy. Fronterhouse allegedly convinced the boy to send him sexually explicit photographs. Federal investigators allege Fronterhouse requested specific poses and types of images, all while engaging in sexually explicit conversations and making the boy believe he was exchanging messages with a girl.
According to U.S. Attorney Timothy Garrison of the Western District of Missouri, prosecutors seek help from the public in investigating the Fronterhouse case. Anyone with information regarding additional potential victims is asked to contact Homeland Security Investigations Task Force Officer Joseph Fletcher at (417) 572-2606.
