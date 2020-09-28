There will be a celebration of life for Justin at the Ozark Community Center, Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 3 p.m. in Ozark.
Justin Michael Medcalf entered this world on Sept. 5, 1988, in Springfield, Missouri, and departed on Sept. 21, 2020, at the age of 32.
He is survived by his father, Bo Medcalf of Idaho and his mother, Susan Johanson, Ozark, Missouri, wife, Melissa, son, Miles and daughter, Arrow of Idaho Falls, daughter, Riley Medcalf of Springfield, Missouri, sister, Katie Medcalf and husband Pedro, Ozark, Missouri, sister, Olivia Rowden and husband Seth of Meta, Missouri, sisters, Jewelly Cook and husband Heath, and Airicka Medcalf of Idaho, maternal grandmother, Jean Riddle aka Mams, Ozark, Missouri, nieces and nephews, Keely, Cora, Lucas and Myra. He leaves behind a multitude of uncles, aunts, cousins and great friends.
Justin was always making jokes and keeping us laughing. His favorite joke was either “he said” or “she said.” We’re certain he will keep all of the angels laughing.
He had a love for music, skateboarding, skating and four wheeling. Everyone he met became a friend. He was always sharing a new song or band.
Condolences may be sent to the family at http://www.nalderfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.