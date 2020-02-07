A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at Adams Funeral Home, Ozark, with Dennis Burns officiating. Burial will follow in Palmetto Cemetery, Rogersville. Visitation will be from 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at Adams Funeral Home, Ozark.
Vivian “Kathleen” Johnson, born January 1, 1930, the daughter of Tink and Irene (Wilkerson) McHaffie, passed away peacefully Feb. 6, 2020 at age 90.
On Dec. 31, 1953, Kathleen was united in marriage to John Johnson. Kathleen and John owned Industrial Supplies in Springfield and Arkansas. They gave scholarships at Sparta and other schools because of their devotion to children. Their biggest love was their church, Sparta First Baptist, where they taught in Sunday school for many years. Kathleen loved the farm and she and her husband John greatly enjoyed gardening.
Survivors include: her husband of 66 years, John Johnson of Bruner; sons, Andy Johnson and wife Carolyn of Minnesota and their daughter Briana; Larry and wife Glenda of Bruner, and their children Trent and wife Christy of Ozark; daughter, Kayla and husband Luke Gregory of Washington state; and grandchildren Justin Johnson and James Johnson.
Kathleen was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Ivan Johnson; her sister, Marie Woods; and her brother, William McHaffie.
