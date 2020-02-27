Katy Meier

Visitation will be at Greenlawn South on Sunday, March 1, at 1 p.m. with funeral to follow at 2 p.m. Graveside Service at Schupbach Cemetery in Chestnutridge.
Katy Rosalene Meier, 81, of Highlandville, passed away Feb. 25, 2020 in her home surrounded by her family.
Katy is survived by her son, Steve Meier; her grandchildren; Jennifer Fergerson and husband Chad, Shanelle Leigh and husband Gerald and her great-grandchildren, Jordan, Lauren, Jace and Peyton.
She was preceded in death by her husband Virgil Meier, parents William and Nomel Powers, daughter-in-law Sherry Meier, her sisters, Irene, Mary, and Betty, her brothers; Manford, Paul, Jewel, Bill, Gene, and Joe.
She was a devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmother. She will be remembered for her kind and giving heart.
