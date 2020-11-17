A graveside service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 21, at 11 a.m. at Manley Cemetery on West Old Limey Road., Nixa.
Kevin Markus Hammit, 54, of Ozark, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, Friday, Nov. 6, at Specialty Hospital in Springfield.
Kevin was born Dec. 19, 1965, in Lancaster, California, the oldest son of Floyd and Beverly (Schmidt) Hammit. The family moved to Woodland, Washington, where he enjoyed growing up and made lifelong friendships.
Kevin will be remembered for his gift of music and song. He loved to sing, write songs and play the piano. He attended the Dick Grove School of Music in Van Nuys, California, where he studied music composition and arranging. Kevin also received an accounting degree from Warner Pacific College. In 2002, he moved to Ozark, Missouri, and worked as CFO for Carnahan-White Inc. and later for Nationwide Transfer.
Kevin had a servant’s heart. He was caring and kind to those around him and routinely gave generously to those who were in need. For 16 years, he was involved with the Christian County Relay for Life and served as co-chair of the event for several years. He organized an annual car show with his dad, Floyd, that benefited the Victory Mission and Least Of These charities. Kevin was passionate about worship music. He enjoyed arranging music for the Second Baptist Church Springfield choir and orchestra and was also a member of the praise team.
Kevin had the most fun-loving personality. His family and friends were often treated to his quick wit and unique sense of humor that always had everyone laughing. He loved his family and treasured spending time with them, particularly having family game nights, where he would go unmatched in games that required critical thinking. We teased that no one liked playing those games with him because they knew they would lose if they did.
The cornerstone of Kevin‘s life was his faith. Kevin had a spirit that reflected the love and compassion of Jesus to everyone he met. He longed for all his family and friends to share in the joy of knowing Jesus as their personal savior. We are so grateful to have been blessed by Kevin in our lives. He will be dearly missed on earth, but we look forward to the day we will be reunited again for eternity. We‘re reminded of Psalm 95:1-2 and envision Kevin‘s joy as he entered into the presence of God. “Come let us sing for joy to the Lord; let us shout aloud to the Rock of our salvation. Let us come before Him with thanksgiving and extol Him with music and song.”
He was preceded in death by his father Floyd Hammit. He is survived by his mother Beverly Hammit of Ozark, brother Stacey (Carrie) Hammit, nephews Brock and Brett Hammit and niece Sydney Hammit, all of Nixa, and a host of family and friends.
In lieu of flowers you are invited to honor Kevin with a gift to Least Of These food pantry in Ozark.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.