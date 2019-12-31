The Kiwanis Club of Christian County made a pair of donations totaling $2,040 to Head Start programs serving Nixa and Ozark.
Head Start provides early childhood education, health, nutrition and parent involvement services to qualified children and families.
The Kiwanis Club made donations of $1,015 to Ozark Head Start and $1,025 to Nixa Head Start.
