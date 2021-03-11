On the not-too-distant horizon for Nixa’s Macie Conway and Ali Kamies is club ball with Columbia Phenom teammates the likes of Ozark’s Moriah Putt and West Plains’ Ashton Judd.
“We’ve got a stud group,” Conway said, while looking forward to the Phenom’s opening April 20 tournament.
With an eye on their distant future, Conway and Kamies won’t want to forget their past, more specifically the Lady Eagles’ 67-41 Class 6 Sectional setback to Kickapoo and its set of studs Wednesday.
As much as Nixa’s game plan revolved around boxing out the Lady Chiefs, Kickapoo owned the boards and turned multiple offensive rebounds into second-chance or even third- and fourth-chance points.
Conway and coach Jennifer Perryman hope it will serve as a lesson learned the hard way.
“Their size makes for a pretty big disadvantage for us,” Conway said. “They’re a physical team and that’s something we have to get better at. That’s something we’re going to focus on for next year. It will be an uphill climb.”
“(Boxing out) has got to be a little more of a priority,” Perryman said. “We focused on it, we just have to execute better. I told the girls, ‘Let this feeling fuel you for the future.’ I think our turn is coming.”
Nixa (21-8) also had troubles keeping Ozark from offensive rebounds in last week’s Class 6 District 11 final.
“We’ve struggled with rebounding all year,” Conway said. “The Ozark game it was a struggle. But we were able to bounce back because of our speed. But Kickapoo has height and speed.”
Indeed, the Lady Chiefs’ size and athleticism make them an elite exception. Their front-line duo of Indyia Green and Bella Fontleroy teamed for 47 points, with Green making 14 field goals during her 30-point night.
Kickapoo’s rebounding stats weren’t available afterward, but it’s safe to say Green and Fontleroy both had a double-double.
“Anytime you play Kickapoo (offensive rebounding) is going to be a factor,” Perryman said. “That’s their bread and butter. We knew it was going to be the key to the game. You have to box out every possession.
“That’s one of the best Kickapoo teams (coach Jim Pendergrass) has had,” she added. “They’re very talented and disciplined, a very good team.”
Fontleroy picked up her second foul midway through the second quarter, but steered clear of further foul trouble. At the same time, Kickapoo gained separation.
Nixa’s execution against Kickapoo’s man defense resulted in 20 first-quarter points. But the Lady Eagles managed just 21 points the rest of the night opposite the Lady Chiefs’ zone.
Nixa netted a modest three 3-point goals, two by Rhianna Gibbons and one by Kamies.
“I don’t think we executed as well against the zone. That’s frustrating because we have executed very well against zones,” Perryman said. “We got good looks. I thought our shot selection was good. We just didn’t hit. You’ve got to make shots.”
“I think we got a little flustered defensively and that carried over to our offense,” Conway said. “We need to get better at adjusting to whatever changes (opponents) make.”
Kickapoo (27-2) moves on to meet Jefferson City on Saturday in what figures to be a high-quality Quarterfinal clash.
“I’ll keep up with what’s going on. Whoever wins, wins,” Conway said.
Conway topped Nixa with 12 points, as her first season as a Lady Eagle ended.
“There’s no place I’d rather be. The girls are family to me,” she said. “I’m looking forward to next year. I think next year is going to be our year.”
Katie Kamies scored 10 points in her finale.
“Our seniors are a great group,” Perryman said. “Any adversity that’s come their way they’ve handed with grace and dignity. Those five, I have the utmost respect for.”
Kickapoo 67, Nixa 41
NIXA (46) — A. Kamies 4 0-0 9, Gibbons 3 2-3 10, K. Kamies 4 2-2 10, M. Conway 4 4-4 12, S. Conway 0 0-1 0. Totals 15 8-10 41.
KICKAPOO (67) — Goldsby 0 3-6 3, Muldoon 0 2-2 2, Fontleroy 7 3-4 17, Senn 2 0-0 6, Johnson 1 0-2 2, Green 14 2-4 30, Turner 3 1-4 7. Totals 27 11-22 67.
Nixa 20 3 12 6 - 41
Kickapoo 24 10 17 16 - 67
3-point goals - Senn 2, Gibbons 2, A. Kamies.
