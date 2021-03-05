Macie Conway felt like she had the whole world in her hands upon picking up a loose ball that rolled directly to her feet in the final seconds of Thursday’s thrilling Class 6 District 11 championship game.
As players from both sides backed away to almost seemingly social-distance themselves from her, she wrapped her hands and arms around the ball. Thank goodness she wasn’t wearing a mask, allowing all to see her wide, beaming smile.
“It felt awesome to hold the ball and think, ‘Oh my God, we got this!’” Conway said.
Conway is a District champ for the third time in as many seasons and Nixa is a District champ for the first time in three years after the Lady Eagles rallied for a 56-54 overtime victory versus Ozark.
Conway’s smile represented her jubilation and relief. Nixa (21-7) had to withstand the Lady Tigers (14-12) having the ball and a chance to win on what was essentially the final possession of regulation and overtime.
Ozark’s Anna Hitt and several Lady Eagles became tangled with each other with :05 remaining in the extra period, after Hitt tried to drive to the hoop. Officials responded with a no-call. The ball rolled to Conway and she was finally fouled with :2.5 to play. She closed out her 20-point night by making one free throw.
“I feel I’ve played in some pretty big games,” said Conway, who was part of District championship teams with Kickapoo as a freshman and sophomore. “I’m pretty cool and collected. But in a game like this, possessions can be so nerve wracking. I was always confident, though, we were going to put it away.”
Ali Kamies will have at least one more game with her older sister, Katie, as her teammate, thanks in part to their game of pass-and-shoot. With Nixa trailing 54-52, in overtime, Ali swished a 3-pointer from a wing with :40 remaining. She was set up by a pass from Katie, who relayed the ball to Ali as soon as she received it.
“I always pass to Ali because I know she can make it,” Katie said.
“It’s always great to get the ball from Katie,” Ali said. “I wanted to win this game so badly because I knew otherwise I wouldn’t have another chance to play with her again.”
Nixa won with a 3-pointer after being in catch-up mode for the first half because it couldn’t hit a three. The Lady Eagles were 0-of-11 from 3-point land in the first half, while falling behind by 10 points on a couple occasions, the last being at 20-10.
“I think we came out too confident in our threes,” Conway said. “I don’t think that’s something we should rely on. At halftime, we changed up.”
“I don’t know the last time we went 0-for-11,” Nixa coach Jennifer Perryman said. “I told them at halftime, ‘Guys, it didn’t go our way offensively in the first half, we had some bad mismatches and missed rotations defensively and it’s still just a four-point game (26-22).’
“Ali struggled (shooting) in the beginning, but the one that mattered most went in,” Perryman added. “She shot it with confidence. As much as she does for us defensively, she deserves to have offensive possessions where she gets glory.”
Ali had plenty of defensive stops in which she deserves glory. She backed off of Hitt enough that she was able to keep her in front of her on Hitt’s final attempted drive. Ozark held for a final shot in overtime and had the ball in Hitt’s hands.
“She’s really quick. You have to be one step ahead of her,” Ali said. “All week in practice we prepared for her. I was expecting her to get the ball and was expecting my teammates to help me. I was trying to force her left because that’s what I’d been told to do all week.”
Hitt went right and met up with several Lady Eagles.
“She’s definitely really fast, good ‘D,’” Hitt said of Kamies. “I probably should have kicked it out to the corner.”
“Holy crap, Anna is an athlete and Ali’s defense is the best I’ve ever played with,” Conway said.
“I wanted it in Anna’s hands,” Ozark coach David Brewer said. “They had three (players) coming. Anna made a decision and there was a lot of contact, but probably a good no-call. It was frustrating to not get a shot.”
As controversial as the officiating in the boys final was a night before, the refs Thursday turned in a flawless performance in the second half that included several no-calls.
The Lady Tigers also lamented over shots they did get off all around the basket that were off target. Ozark couldn’t have asked for more offensive rebounds, but there weren’t near enough putbacks.
“We wanted to send four (players) and be aggressive to the glass,” Brewer said. “In games like this, you need to find ways to score easy points. Really, the easiest way to score sometimes is to go get it and put it in. But we missed our opportunities to put the ball back in.”
“One of the things we focused on was rebounding,” center Moriah Putt said. “We wanted to control the boards. We had a great game plan. It just didn’t work out our way.”
Putt capped her junior season with a breakout performance, going from good to great. She scored all seven of Ozark’s points in overtime and had 17 points in the second half on her way to a game-high 26 points.
“It was a battle that could have went either way,” Putt said. “I had a lot of fun playing in it. Both teams left it on the court and battled until the end.”
“We’ve always known Mo was going to be great,” Hitt said. “Next year, she’s going to kill it.”
The next time Putt takes to the court, she will do so with Conway as her teammate with the Columbia Phenom in club ball.
“We’ve started to get to know each other,” Putt said. “When I’ve talked to her, she has been so nice and she’s such a great ball player. I’m excited to get to play with her.”
"I’m so proud of the improvement we made during the season," Hitt said after her finale. "With Nixa, everyone knew all year they were going to be good. We didn’t come out on top, but I’m so proud of how we played. We gave it our all."
For Nixa, the Lady Eagles next play Wednesday against Kickapoo at Sectionals. The Lady Chiefs beat Republic 81-73 in overtime Thursday.
Nixa 56, Ozark 54 OT
OZARK (54) — Boggs 4 3-4 12, Hitt 4 2-2 10, Rushing 1 0-1 2, Putt 11 3-5 26, Soloman 1 2-3 4. Totals 21 10-15 54.
NIXA (56) — A. Kamies 3 0-0 8, Gibbons 4 8-8 17, K. Kames 0 2-2 2, Clark 3 0-2 6, M. Conway 8 3-6 20, S. Conway 1 1-2 3. Totals 19 14-20 56.
Ozark 14 12 7 14 7 - 54
Nixa 6 16 12 13 9 - 56
3-point goals - A. Kamies 2, Gibbons, S. Conway, Putt, Boggs.
