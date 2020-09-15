Nixa's tennis team ran its record to 5-0 with a 7-2 triumph against Webb City on Monday.
The Lady Eagles won five singles matches and two doubles matches.
Singles — (W) Rachel Drum def (N) Arabella Cosgrove 9-8 (7-5); (N) Olivia Engelman def (W) Kinzlea Smith 8-4; (N) Megan Brassard def (W) Kirsalyn Hood 8-0; (N) Anna Martens def (W) Danecca Heffren 8-1; (N) Mallory Yeary def (W) Taylor Yockey 8-4; (N) Jenelle Schmidly def (W) Delaney Duke 8-3
Doubles — (W) Drum/Hood def (N) Cosgrove/Martens 8-5; (N) Engelman/Brassard def (W) Smith/Heffren 8-3; (N) Yeary/Schmidly def (W) Duke/Shelby Ensminger 8-2
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.