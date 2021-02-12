Nixa’s Rhianna Gibbons is optimistic the Lady Eagles’ play down the stretch will reflect their emphasis in the weight room.
Coach Jennifer Perryman’s bunch has maintained a weekly schedule with workouts with weights during the season, with hopes it will allow Nixa to be strong to the finish.
“Right now, it’s a more difficult time of the season. So, it’s really good when you go into a game knowing you have that extra strength to power through,” Gibbons said. “It helps you keep going longer when your team needs you. You’ve built that endurance.”
Nixa strongly answered a challenge from Webb City on Thursday with a 15-2 start to the second half that helped make for a 65-31 Lady Eagles triumph.
Nixa started the game with a 16-2 run, before the Lady Cardinals rallied to make it a 30-21 ball game at the half.
Perryman values the strength the Lady Eagles gain in the weight room and is confident it translates on the court.
“It can be hard to light weights during the season because it’s a long season and you’re playing a lot of games,” Perryman said. “It can be hard to be consistent with that. But we tell the kids it’s an extension of practice, every rep in there matters as much as every rep we get in the gym. They have bought in and take that part of practice seriously.
“It’s also helped us be mentally tough,” she added. “The more physically and mentally strong we are, the more confident we are. It all comes together.”
As Gibbons noted, Nixa’s workouts are designed to help the Lady Eagles gain strength and endurance.
“There’s a fine line between lifting too much and wearing down and lifting enough to be strong,” Perryman said.
“Last year, we did more maxing in the weight room,” Gibbons said. “This year, it’s been more about reps, building strength over time and getting in a groove.”
Gibbons had plenty of strength in her shooting legs to carry a hot hand throughout Thursday’s game. She had two 3-pointers in the first half and three more treys in the second half en route to 21 points.
Macie Conway also netted 21 points for Nixa (16-6 overall and 4-1 in the COC).
Gibbons showed mental strength, as well. She shook off a few turnovers while shooting with confidence.
“For me, when I turn it over I know I get down on myself,” Gibbons said. “But you just have to forget about it and keep going to the next play.”
The Lady Eagles’ defense was highlighted by holding Webb City to 10 second-half points.
“Our energy is always going to feed off our defense,” Perryman said. “When we focus defensively and come out with that extra sense of energy, that’s going to spur our offense. It’s going to catch on and we’re all going to be playing with confidence. It gives us that boost where we can all play to our strengths.”
Perryman likes the momentum Nixa has going into Monday’s rematch with Republic. The Lady Tigers beat the Lady Eagles 79-75 in overtime at the Nixa Invitational last month.
“We’ve made some adjustments and I’m sure they’ve made some adjustments,” Perryman said. “If we stick to our game plan and execute, I think we’ve got a great shot.”
“If our defense is there, it’s our game all the way,” Gibbons said.
Nixa 65, Webb City 31
WEBB CITY (31) — Spikekeit 0 0-1 0, Kimbrough 2 0-0 5, Unda 6 0-0 12, Brownfield 2 0-0 4, Jennings 0 2-2 2, Stanley 2 1-2 6, Shanks 1 0-0 2. Totals 13 3-5 31.
NIXA (65) — A. Kamies 5 0-0 11, Gibbons 8 0-1 21, Clark 2 0-0 4, M. Conway 8 5-8 21, Weaver 2 2-2 6, Mahy 0 2-4 2. Totals 25 9-15 65.
Webb City 4 17 8 2 - 31
Nixa 16 14 20 15 - 65
3-point goals - Gibbons 5, Kimbrough, Stanley, A. Kamies.
