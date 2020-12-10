Lyla Watson didn’t hesitate to take and make Ozark’s first shot on the season Wednesday. She went on to make the Lady Tigers’ second bucket, too.
Both field goals were 3-pointers.
“I’ve always been one to think of myself as a shooter and I’m confident in my shooting,” Watson said. “I know with a couple shooters from the team last year (graduating) I’ll have to step up and fill that role. I’ve been preparing and shooting a lot in practices. I’ve worked a lot on believing in myself and think I proved myself tonight.”
Likewise, Ozark coach David Brewer and his players felt they made a good showing of themselves while falling to Jefferson City 63-51 at the Ozark Lady Tiger Classic.
“They’re supposed to be one of the better teams in the state,” Brewer said of the Lady Jays. “There are some things we need to get better at. But under the circumstances, I’m pretty pleased. If we play like this, despite the loss, it shows we’re competitive and headed in the right direction.”
Jefferson City features guard Hannah Nilges, a Drake signee, forward Sarah Linthacum, a Mizzou signee, and center Kara Daly, a Mizzou signee for softball.
That trio combined for 57 points.
But the first half was all Ozark. The Lady Tigers built as much as a seven-point lead, 30-23.
Molly Rushing, a sophomore seeing her first varsity action, gave Ozark a 32-29 halftime lead with a bucket at the buzzer ending the first half.
Rushing went on to score seven points.
“It was a little nerve wracking going in, but I knew I had to keep my composure and not let my team down,” Rushing said. “I’m pretty close with our juniors and seniors. I knew they’d pick me up no matter what. I had confidence in myself and knew they had confidence in me.
It felt super good knowing I belong here and I can hang with these kids,” she added.
Jefferson City made adjustments at halftime, most notably abandoning its man defense in favor of a matchup zone. That move turned the game around.
Over the final minute of the first half and through the first six minutes of the third quarter, the Lady Jays enjoyed a 34-7 run to take a 57-37 lead.
With Linthacum and Daly both standing at least 6-foot-0, Jefferson City owned the paint and was able to extend its zone to the wings.
“We executed really well against their man. Being a man-to-man team, that’s what we practice against a lot,” Brewer said. The idea was to run our offense, spread out and make them guard us. We found opportunities to score. When they switched to zone, we had a difficult time getting the ball in the basket. They asserted themselves.”
“We work a lot in practice on our man-offense. Going against zone, we obviously struggled against it,” Watson said. “It was hard to attack it because we don’t have a lot of size.”
“It was hard to hang in there with them because they are so big and physical,” Rushing said.
Nilges poured in eight 3-pointers on her way to 26 points.
“Their coach did a good job at halftime,” Brewer said. “We focused on their ‘bigs,’ which we should. So, she did some things with (Nilges) rolling off of screens that forced us to stay and help in the post or come out. I told the girls to make them hit a 3-pointer and she did. She kept hitting them.”
Anna Hitt never got on track for Ozark. The Drury signee had eight points.
“Anna can usually drive off the dribble, but (Jefferson City’s Emmarie Graham) stayed on her pretty good,” Brewer said.
Watson finished with four 3-pointers and a team-high 14 points.
“She came out hot. She’s a streaky shooter. We’re looking for more consistency from her. But she can certainly shoot it. She got us off to a good start.”
Brewer
“In the locker room, coach said that’s one of the top three teams in the state and with us coming out so strong against them, we did fairly well,” Watson said.
“You never know what you’ve got until that first game,” Brewer said. “We’ve got some pieces. I think we’ll be okay. The girls are confident. They know they can play. It’s just going to take some time to figure out how we all fit together.”
Ozark entertsin Rolla on Friday and host Incarnate Word Academy on Saturday. Incarnate Word Academy is generally considered the top team in the state.
Jefferson City 63, Ozark 51
JEFF CITY (63) — Nilges 9 0-0 26, Morgan 1 0-0 2, Linthacum 5 1-2 11, Daly 8 3-4 20, Graham 2 0-0 4. Totals 25 4-6 63.
OZARK (51) — Boggs 2 3-5 7, Hitt 3 0-0 8, Watson 5 0-0 14, Rushing 3 0-0 7, Rivera 1 2-4 4, Putt 3 2-3 9, Soloman 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 7-12 51.
Jeff City 17 12 26 8 - 63
Ozark. 21 11 9 10 - 51
3-point goals - Nilges 8, Watson 4, Hitt 2, Putt, Rushing, Daly.
