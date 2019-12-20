For the first time ever, Christian County’s only full-service food pantry exceeded one million pounds of distribution in a single year.
Least Of These announced it passed the mark of one million pounds of food distributed in 2019 on Dec. 19. The previous annual record, set in 2019, was 704,399 pounds of food to qualified underprivileged families in Christian County. This year’s distribution exceeds previous records by about 30 percent.
“It is a huge blessing to be able to provide food to food-insecure families in Christian County,” Least Of These Director of Development Kristy Carter said. “I can’t imagine not knowing where my next meal will come from day in and day out.”
Least Of These now serves more than 1,000 families per month, up from a monthly average of 840 families per month earlier in 2019.
Financially, that means the food pantry’s donations are also being stretched.
“We’ve never hit that before,” Least Of These Development and Marketing Coordinator Michelle Teter said at an Ozark Chamber of Commerce meeting Dec. 19. “While that’s a blessing to help those who are food insecure, it also costs us more to hand out more food.”
Before they receive assistance from the food pantry, Least Of These clients meet for about an hour with volunteers. The volunteers review the potential client’s situation and inform the clients of many additional services available in Christian County.
Upon qualification, struggling families receive enough food to prepare family meals for four to five days out of the month. Clients are also able to shop at the free Least Of These clothing closet. The food pantry is located in Ozark at 1720 West James River Road.
The food pantry reports an influx of clients during the months of November and December. For more information, visit http://leastofthesefoodpantry.org.
