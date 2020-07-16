I would like to thank those of the Christian County Health Department/environmental public health specialists for their professional guidance and friendliness working with me in my project meet and greet held June 28 at Roller Park in Sparta.
From the time of asking for the application to the time of serving, all was great and made worry free.
Believe me, I was nervous, although they made it much better. They do their jobs for our safety. Just work with the guidelines provided, and they work with you. Times have changed in these aspects, as we need to understand the current situation in our nation. Anyway, it was a great day and these employees of the health department need to be praised.
Thank you,
Mark Hess
Sparta
