I am writing today to urge you to get out to vote “No” June 2, on the $26.5 million Ozark school bond issue on the ballot.
The Ozark School District as of fiscal year end June 30, 2019, was more than $80 million in debt. This includes bond debt, long term lease payments and interest. Now they want to add $26.5 million plus interest to that total. Keep in mind, $26.5 million is only Phase I of their plans. A tax levy increase will occur in Phase II.
Christian County residents currently pay taxes to support OTC and their vo-tech programs. Why do we feel we need to duplicate vo-tech programs at Ozark?
Storm shelters installed in several of the schools and the one they want to add in this bond issue cannot be used by the public. It cost the district millions because FEMA funding was not pursued to help fund the shelters. FEMA funds would have allowed the public to use the shelters.
The state may need to make cuts to secondary and elementary funding if the economy doesn’t bounce back. Is it the time to assume this amount of additional debt?
Check out many more facts about this bond issue and the extravagant spending by the school at http://ozarkschoolbond.com.
Please talk with your friends and neighbors. We need to hold the Board accountable. We need them to be more fiscally responsible. Please vote NO June 2.
J.J. Leek
Ozark
