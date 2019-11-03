The Christian County Library will join more than a thousand libraries around the world in celebrating International Games Week from November 3-9. International Games Week is an annual event promoted by the American Library Association to celebrate the popularity and educational, recreational, and social value of video and board games. Christian County Library will be extending the festivities through the entire month of November.
Board games have been proven to aid in learning many necessary skills, while also being a lot of fun. When playing games with an adult, children can learn and refine skills such as how to take turns, how to work in a team, and how to follow structured rules. Don’t be fooled, though, games aren’t just for little kids and they also come in all shapes and sizes! Strategy games help to boost language skills and brain development, historical themed games can be tied with curricular pursuits to enhance learning opportunities, and storytelling or fantasy-based games can help players practice their creative thinking and communication skills. However, what all games give families is the opportunity to spend quality time together.
The Christian County Library will be hosting special game events at our branches in Clever, Ozark, and Nixa to celebrate our love of gaming. With special events targeted towards families and kids of all ages, tweens in grades 4–7, and teens grades 8 and up, there are many opportunities to try out new games with friends or family. Family Game Days for ages 0–99 will take place on Tuesday, November 5th at the Nixa Branch from 1:30 p.m.–3:30 p.m., or Saturday, November 9th at the Ozark Branch from 10:30 a.m.–3 p.m.
The Southern Banks locations in Nixa, Ozark, and Clever have partnered with the Library to sponsor refreshments to families during all the Library’s game events throughout the month of November, and are offering families the chance to enter a drawing for a prize basket of games and related items at their local Library Branch. Visit your local Library branch or christiancountylibrary.org/calendar to learn more about upcoming game events.
